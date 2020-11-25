MOUNT CARMEL — The evening of Oct. 23 could have been tragic for several people traveling on Highway 11-W in Mount Carmel were it not for the quick thinking and actions of off-duty Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Kenneth Light in stopping a wrong-way driver.
Light was presented with a Lifesaver Award by Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. and Assistant Chief Scott Alley during last Thursday’s Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
On Monday, Light was further honored with a commendation “for valor and dedication” from the Hawkins County Commission, which was presented by District 1 Commissioner Raymond Jessee.
“I have no doubt, if it weren’t for Officer Light’s self-driven duty to act and take action, this incident would have changed many lives,” Lunsford told the BMA on Thursday. “I have no doubt someone would have struck the wrong-way driver head on, leading to great bodily injury or death. Officer Light acted when he didn’t have to and didn’t have the equipment to do so.”
Lunsford added, “When an officer is off duty, the only thing they’re required to do is to be a great witness. Officer Light took it to the next level based on his self-driven duty to serve and protect.”
Around 7:30 p.m. that evening, an 86-year-old man who had been traveling east on 11-W thought he was turning onto Main Street near the Mount Carmel Hardee’s. Instead, the man had turned eastbound into the right lane of westbound 11-W traffic.
At the same time, Light was heading westbound on 11-W through Mount Carmel in his personal vehicle.
“As Officer Light got closer to the incident, he found people driving erratically on 11-W,” Lunsford told the BMA. “He discovered they were trying to avoid hitting the oncoming vehicle head on, and they were hitting ditch lines and driving around him.”
Lunsford said Light chose to ignore the self-preservation instincts that motivated all the other motorists to veer out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.
“Based on Officer Light’s training and experience, he knew he had to do something to try to stop this vehicle, or it would prove fatal,” Lunsford said. “What officer Light did next he didn’t learn at the police academy. They don’t teach you this. He had no equipment. He had his personal vehicle. He didn’t have his police car. He didn’t have a flash light. He didn’t have a safety vest. All he had was his personal car and his flip-flops.”
“He assessed the situation, formulated a plan and executed said plan in mere seconds. This is what makes a good cop. Not having a playbook to pull from and having to think quick on your feet to tackle any situation. Officer Light used his car to stop the head-on driver with success.”
Light turned on his emergency flashers and exited his vehicle to approach the oncoming driver while calling for backup. A young woman then rear-ended Light’s car at a high rate of speed.
“Once again, Officer Light took action to check out the female in this car while dodging cars on the highway,” Lunsford said. “Officer Light confirmed she was OK and went back to the (wrong-way) driver. Moments later he found the female standing outside her car and ordered her back into her car for her own safety. Once she got back into her car, as soon as her feet touched the floorboard, she got rear-ended at highway speed.”
The incident eventually involved four cars in a chain reaction.
Lunsford added, “Luckily for everyone involved, no one was injured. Because of his actions and his self-driven duty to act while off duty, I have no doubt he saved several lives that night.”