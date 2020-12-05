ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted on Thursday to continue its four-day school week through the end of January, with Fridays being mostly virtual classroom instruction.
The BOE did, however, extend Director of Schools Matt Hixson’s authority to close individual schools and make them 100% virtual if COVID-19 cases and quarantines on their campuses make such a move necessary.
For example, on Monday Hixson announced that due to quarantines he was unable to staff in-class instruction for this week at seven schools: Bulls Gap School, Cherokee High School, Church Hill Elementary School, Hawkins Elementary School, Joseph Rogers Primary School, Mount Carmel Elementary School and Surgoinsville Middle School.
This coming Monday the only school that will be 100% virtual is the Pathways Alternative School.
More than 800 students quarantined since August
Since the beginning of the school year, Hawkins County schools has had 72 staff members test positive for COVID-19, as well as 90 students. As of Thursday night, there were 14 active staff/student cases districtwide.
Hixson noted that although the system’s COVID-positive numbers are low, it’s the quarantine numbers that have caused teacher shortages and resulted in some schools temporarily going to completely virtual classrooms.
Since the beginning of the school year, there have been 214 school staff members quarantined, as well as more than 800 students.
“When it comes to staff, if it’s a one or two teachers per school site situation, we can have those teachers teach remotely from home. But we’ve got to have an adult supervise that class in the school. We’re at the point that six of our schools right now, we don’t have staff to supervise or facilitate those classrooms. Therefore, we’ve had to do virtual at those.”
‘Having to deal with the quarantine’
“None of those numbers are great,” Hixson said, “but I am very pleased that we haven’t been hit harder in the school system. We’ve been very fortunate and blessed to be able to operate school the way we have.”
He told the BOE Thursday that the vast majority of positive COVID cases in the school system have been traced to events that were beyond the school system’s control.
“We have two active cases that we can track with the help of Northeast Regional (Health Department) that originated in our school system,” Hixson said. “Every other case has been brought into the school system from get-togethers or social events outside. Even unfortunately some church activity. Those things can’t be stopped. It’s not a matter of us pointing a finger at any of those events. It’s just a matter of us having to deal with the quarantine and the exclusion of the educational program once those are identified.”
In the four-day school week, students attend classes at school Monday-Thursday, and then they have virtual classrooms on Friday, which gives the schools a day for disinfecting and teachers a day for planning. Some students who need extra help are in school on Fridays, however.
‘Assurance that we’ve got their back’
BOE Chairman Chris Christian suggested the possibility that classes return to the normal five-day classroom week when students come back after Christmas break on Jan. 4.
Board member Judy Trent said the forecast is for COVID-19 to continue spiking over the next three months.
“I would rather give everybody a little bit of peace and assurance that we’ve got their back as much as possible,” Trent said.
Hixson said that with many families still planning Christmas get-togethers, the number of new cases and quarantines in the school system is expected to remain at the same level through January.