ROGERSVILLE — All Hawkins County Schools will be 100% virtual Monday and Tuesday next week leading into the three-day Thanksgiving holiday, with the goal of everyone coming back on Nov. 30 off the quarantine and sick list.
Earlier this week, Surgoinsville Elementary and Middle schools, as well as Volunteer High School, were switched to entirely virtual instruction due to COVID-19 and quarantine spikes at those locations.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Times News Friday there hasn't been a significant increase in COVID numbers this week, but with the system having three days off next week already, he said it was a good time to do a district-wide “reset.”
“There have been minimal increases, but in an effort to keep the numbers from growing at a faster pace, we decided to go ahead and move everything to virtual,” Hixson said. “(Monday and Tuesday) are still counted as instructional days. They will just occur through virtual means.”
Hixson added, “We want to get those who are on quarantine, or those who aren't feeling well, time to heal up, and hopefully start fresh on Nov. 30 with most, if not all, of our staff and students in attendance.”
Since Wednesday, three more faculty members and 10 students have tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional 28 faculty and staff and 49 students were placed on quarantine due to possible exposure.
Overall for the school year beginning in August, 43 staff or faculty have tested positive, 64 students have tested positive, and 156 faculty or staff members and 668 students have been quarantined.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, on Monday Hawkins County had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began with 51, surpassing the Nov. 9 record of 42.
As of Thursday, there had been a total of 172 new cases reported over the previous seven days in all of Hawkins County.
Daily free meal pickups will be available at all schools Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The free five-day meal bags will be available at all schools on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All schools (except Cherokee and Volunteer) will offer late pickups from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.