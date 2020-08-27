ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Health Department’s annual Community Baby Shower for new and expecting mothers will be a drive-thru event on Sept. 18 due to COVID-19.
The event, which is held at the Hawkins County Health Department facility in Rogersville, was started in 2015 to provide new and expecting moms with resources and information on a variety of subjects.
Among the issues typically addressed are tobacco cessation, breastfeeding, WIC, immunizations, the TennCare Kids Program, family planning, and dental care.
In the past there were booths inside the facility, as well as cake, decorations, and prizes to give the feeling of a real baby shower.
Former Hawkins County Health Department Director Susan Venable, who helped co-found the event, told the Times News prior to the inaugural Community Baby Shower, “Our goal with this special event is to make sure pregnant women have all the information they need to have a healthy baby born on time, as well as to ensure their health and their baby’s health after delivery.”
Due to COVID-19, this year’s participants will remain in their cars to increase social distancing in maintaining a safe event.
The Community Baby Shower is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, from 2-4 p.m. at the Rogersville facility, which is located at 201 Park Blvd.
In case of rain, the shower will be rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 25.