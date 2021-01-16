Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee reported to the Times News Saturday that Hawkins and Hancock counties will be having their initial second dose COVID-19 vaccine distributions on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
This will be for those who received their first dose on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
This will be day 27 since the first dose, which is within protocol.
Tuesday was determined to be the best for the distribution based on the weather forecast, and they will only be doing second dose vaccines that day.
Where and when
Hawkins County: Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
Number of second doses: 301
Hours: 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Hancock County: Hancock Middle/High School
Number of second doses: 100
Hours: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.