Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee reported to the Times News Saturday that Hawkins and Hancock counties will be having their first 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine PODs on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
This will be for those who received their 1st dose on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
This will be day 27 since their first Dose, which is within protocol.
Tuesday was determined to be the best for this distribution based on the weather forecast, and they will only be doing 2nd dose vaccines that day.
Below are the Logistics for the Jan. 19 PODs
Hawkins County: Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
Number of 2nd Doses: 301
Hours: 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Hancock County: Hancock Middle/High School
Number of 2nd Doses: 100
Hours: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.