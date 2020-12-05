ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education received a virtual Christmas performance at the beginning of its Thursday meeting courtesy of a group of Hawkins Elementary performers.
Traditionally students perform a Christmas program live for school board members, as well as their parents, at the beginning of the December BOE meeting each year.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s performance was recorded on YouTube and played for the BOE. Those YouTube links can be found in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
The first performance was “Oh Christmas Tree” by Mrs. Tunnell’s third- grade class and “Carol of the Bells” by Mrs. Antrican’s fifth-grade class.
The second performance was a rendition of “Away in a Manger” on mountain dulcimers by Ms. Randolph’s fifth-grade class.
This past spring, HES was awarded a Utrust Grant to purchase mountain dulcimers to be played by fifth-graders. Ms. Randolph’s class is the first at the school to begin learning the dulcimer. They get use of the instruments for another month before another class gets to use them.