ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office may soon begin to look like a "Grizzly Adams" casting call thanks to a “No-Shave November” fundraiser that the sheriff's staff is participating in to raise money for the annual Christmas with a Cop program.
On Dec. 5, the HCSO will treat 30 lucky youngsters to a $150 shopping spree at the Rogersville Walmart to buy anything they want.
The children are selected from the Of One Accord ministry's Christmas for the Children program, which serves more than 1,000 underprivileged youngsters every year.
The HCSO has a rule against beards, but Sheriff Ronnie Lawson gave facial hair a one-month reprieve in November for a good cause.
Christmas with a Cop co-organizer Stacy Webb noted that male officers can pay $20 to grow a goatee or $25 for a full beard. Female officers and corrections officers can pay $10 and wear a hat.
Webb noted that the department has about 95% participation, and after two weeks, the guys are getting a bit scruffy.
Even those who aren't growing facial hair or wearing a hat are kicking in their share for the fundraiser.
As of this week, however, the HCSO doesn't have enough resources to cover the cost of this year's event, even with the beards and hats.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the program can mail a donation to: Christmas With a Cop, c/o Stacy Webb, 117 Justice Center Drive, Rogersville TN 37857.
All funds donated will be used for Christmas with a Cop. If more money is raised than is needed this year, leftover funds will be used to begin preparing for the 2021 event, purchasing items after the holidays when they go on sale.
“Aside from the shopping spree, we fill them up a stocking with little knick-knacks and try to get them an outfit, socks and underwear, and a blanket,” Webb said. “We do get some things free from the Shepherd Center, but sometimes we have to go to Walmart and buy them if they don't have it (at the Shepherd's Center)."
Webb added, “The Shepherd Center always has an enormous number of backpacks donated full of stuff, so they also get a backpack with school supplies, and usually soap, shampoo, and stuff like that.”
Usually the sheriff's office hosts a party for children and their families at the Justice Center, with lunch, games and gifts, before giving them a ride to Walmart in a military surplus armored troop carrier.
This year, however, the party has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Deputies will instead meet the kids at Walmart, and after the shopping spree is over, the kids will receive their additional gifts, as well as a gift card to take their family out to lunch.
“They kids are always really tickled about the shopping spree,” Webb said. “It's a big deal to get to go pick out their own stuff with a police officer. They love it.”