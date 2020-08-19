ROGERSVILLE — District 1 Hawkins County Board of Education member Bob Larkins couldn’t attend his final school board meeting in person Monday due to COVID-19 quarantine, but that didn’t stop his colleagues from honoring his eight years of service.
Larkins, who chose not to seek re-election this year, is completing his second four-year term, which expires Aug. 31. He will be replaced by 36-year-old Mount Carmel mortgage banker and father of two McClure Boyd, who was elected without opposition.
Although he couldn’t attend in person, Larkins was able to participate in the meeting via Zoom.
He was elected in 2012, served as vice-chairman during the 2015-16 school year, and was board chairman from 2016-19.
A thoughtful and compassionate person
BOE Vice-chairman Debbie Shedden said you couldn’t ask for a better person of character and leadership, or a more thoughtful and compassionate person to serve the Hawkins County school system.
“On behalf of Hawkins County Schools, our employees, our students, and the board, we thank you for your time, and your service, and your leadership, not to mention your friendship,” Shedden said. “You will be missed.”
A plaque and a flower arrangement were prepared for Larkins, who said he will pick them up at the Central Office Wednesday when he visits to say goodbye to staff.
BOE Chairman Chris Christian noted that he and Larkins joined the board at the same time, and he envies Larkins.
“I’ve got four more years to go,” Christian said.
“For better or worse I’ve learned from you, friend,” Christian added.
”It has been a pleasure and a true honor”
Larkins said Monday’s final BOE meeting was a bittersweet moment.
“I have learned so much in eight years, there’s not enough time to tell you,” Larkins said. “One of the things most important that I learned is what a family is, and the quality of people that we’ve got in our school district. I’ve had the privilege of working with four different directors of schools during this eight years — Charlotte Britton, Steve Starnes, Dr. Reba Bailey, and now Matt Hixson — and there’s no doubt in my mind that these individuals are committed educators, true professionals. Their heart and soul has been poured in to serving our kids and our community, and working with our board.”
Larkins added, “It has been a pleasure and a true honor to serve with the board and with the staff, and getting to know all the players who make this thing work.”
Larkins closed by praising Hixson, with whom he has been “thoroughly impressed with since day one.”
“He is a quality man of professionalism, I have a lot of confidence in him, and I know he’s going to lead our district, even after I’m gone,” Larkins added. “I don’t question his character and his judgment. Even though I’m not on the board, I’ll still be an ally and resource of Hawkins County Schools, and you’ll be able to call on me if need be.”
Other school personnel changes
Hixson announced to the BOE Monday that Patrick Fraley has been hired as district attendance supervisor, replacing Greg Sturgill, who was named Volunteer High School principal.
Fraley was a finalist for the Sullivan County and Hawkins County director of schools jobs in 2018. He had been principal at Greeneville High School since May 2012, and before that he was principal at Cherokee from 2008 to 2012. He worked in the Hawkins County central office from 2007-08 and was assistant principal at Cherokee from 2002 to 2007.
Hixson also reported that Ronald Coffey has been named assistant principal at Surgoinsville Middle, replacing Kristen Davenport, who is now the school’s principal.
Previous SMS Principal Rodney Robertson has taken over the principal’s position at Carters Valley Elementary, replacing Bobby Wines, who passed away last month.
Hixson also announced that Debbie Presnell has been hired as Hawkins County Schools’ first grant writer on staff.
Sports affected by COVID-19
Hixson reported there was one confirmed positive test by a Cherokee High School baseball team member and eight students were quarantined. They can return to sports activities on Aug. 23.
There was also one confirmed Cherokee basketball player who tested positive and 11 total students and two staff members were quarantined until Aug. 25.
One football player from Volunteer High School tested positive. A total of 48 students were quarantined, as well as seven staff members. The date of the last contact was Aug. 7, so they can return to sports on Aug. 22, but Volunteer’s season opener against Knoxville Christian Academy was canceled.