ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will meet in special session Aug. 28 to decide if it will seek a bond issue and low-interest state loan to make $13.725 million worth of energy efficiency upgrades based on a study conducted by Trane.
The project entails installing LED lighting in every school and replacing all HVAC units at both main high schools.
If the BOE decides to move forward with the project, the Hawkins County Commission can expect to see a resolution on the September agenda seeking approval of a $8.7 million bond issue.
The remainder of the cost would come from a $5 million Tennessee Energy Efficient Schools Initiative (EESI) loan at 0.5% interest, which would be repaid using energy savings guaranteed by Trane that the school system would realize when the project is completed.
On Monday, representatives from Trane presented the BOE with the results of a district-wide energy performance study which projected $300,000 in annual savings from the proposed LED lighting replacements at 16 schools.
Trane senior account manager Kathy Cox told the BOE that the $300,000 doesn’t include expected savings when the worn-out duct work in both main high schools is replaced. Cox said those savings are expected to be significant.
Cherokee and Volunteer have their original duct board, which was projected to have a life expectancy not to exceed 20 years, but has surpassed 40.
Trane senior energy engineer Craig Washburn said the duct board is inefficient, leaks everywhere, and is essentially heating and cooling attics and crawlspaces above the ceilings in both schools.
Trane guarantees the energy savings for its projects. Unlike the lighting, however, there is no way to measure duct work energy losses, so Trane can’t predict or guarantee how much the school system wold save by replacing its duct work.
The new duct work would have a projected life expectancy of 30 years.
“You all are doing a great job on energy efficiency,” Cox told the board. “To get to the next level, you’re going to have to make changes with your HVAC equipment because it’s so inefficient. And then your LED lighting and some controls optimization. You’re doing a very good job now with what you have, and then to get the savings requires some infrastructural improvements.”
Aside from the district-wide lighting and high school HVAC replacements, the project would also involve installation at both high schools of a Bi-Polar Ionization Indoor Air Quality system which reduces viruses including COVID-19, as well as reducing bacteria, mold, allergens, dust, odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and static electricity.
Both high schools would also receive new electrical switchgear. Mount Carmel Elementary would receive a replacement for its inefficient cooling tower, a clean tower water loop to reduce clogging and decrease compressor fatigue.
The proposed timeline for the project is to execute the bond and loan this fall to get the funding in place to begin the LED installation during winter break.
The HVAC projects at both main high schools would tentatively be scheduled during summer break in 2021 to minimize the impact of construction on daily school activities.
Trane had actually recommended $18 million worth of projects but pared the projects, leaving what they felt were the “top priority” jobs.
The projects that were cut from the original proposal included window replacements and HVAC upgrades at Hawkins Elementary, sports complex lighting at Surgoinsville Elementary, building automation controls at Clinch School, and water line retrofits at all schools.