BLOUNTVILLE — After years of planning and a dedicated grassroots fundraising effort, ground was broken Tuesday for construction of a new fire station in Indian Springs.
What will be Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 will respond to calls within an approximate five-mile radius of its location next to Cassidy United Methodist Church on State Route 126.
Two vehicles will be assigned to the two-bay fire station, Department Chief Bruce Wilson said. The station will have bunk space for members who need to spend the night and a day room for members to use when not answering calls.
The facility also will house a community room for use by residents and organizations.
Cassidy UMC provided 1.5 acres it owns for the construction site, and Pastor Tom Hancock said the church will do all it can to help the volunteer fire department's new station be sustainable.
Much of the funding was raised by the Indian Springs Community Chest, with which Hancock said the church has partnered in several community service projects to help those in need, be it a backpack program for the elementary school or helping keep the lights on when an area resident is having a hard time paying the bills.
County Mayor Richard Venable commended all those involved in helping bring the project to this point, including the volunteer firefighters, the community chest, the church, and Sullivan County commissioners.
Venable specifically recognized Commissioners Joyce Crosswhite, Todd Broughton, Tony Leonard, and Terry Harkleroad.
Broughton in turn said Commissioner Hunter Locke is due much credit in making the project happen, as well as Commissioner John Gardner.
Chief Wilson said the new station will greatly reduce response times to the Indian Springs area. That's most important for public safety, Wilson said, but it also lowers homeowners' fire insurance rates.
Wilson said it is hard to come by new volunteers these days, but he is hopeful the new station's location will make it more attractive for nearby residents to join. He said he is confident the current members of the department will make sure both stations are manned as soon as Station 2 is complete.
Wilson said the estimated completion date of the new station is four months.