Gloves can trick the wearer into complacency and are not a substitute for good hand hygiene. ‘You might feel protected because your skin is not touching a surface,’ says Allison Bartlett, associate medical director of the Infection Control Program Pediatric at the University of Chicago, but as soon as you move from touching that surface to touching your mask or face, that’s contamination, even if you are wearing gloves. Bartlett says it’s important to focus on what works such as wearing a mask when you’re out in public and washing your hands.