When Lynn’s niece Becky was a little girl, and even into her teenage and young adult years, she would come over and hang out with us a lot and sometimes spend the night.
Usually, we’d take her on a ride, and I’d ask Becky, “Do you know what today is?”
“Saturday?”
“Yes. But today is also ‘Anything can happen day.”
What that meant was, we’re going somewhere, but we didn’t know where we’re going, and we may get lost along the way. It’s an adventure, and before Becky grew up and started a family of her own she was our frequent adventure sidekick.
These day our dog Maggie is our adventure sidekick. There is nothing on the planet that Maggie likes more than going for a ride. If her heart ever stops, instead of jump starting her with a doggy defibrillator, all I’ll have to do is say the word “ride” and she will shake off the icy grip of death and run and jump into car, tail wagging furiously.
A good example of an “Anything Can Happen Day” was when we decided to try to find a back entrance into the Blue Ridge Parkway about halfway between Cherokee and Asheville. With no map, no plan, no directions and no clue where we were going I turned off I-40 at the Canton, North Carolina, exit and proceeded in a westerly direction on narrow winding roads assuming that eventually we would cross paths with the parkway.
Saint Christopher, the patron saint of travelers, was with us that day. By some miracle we found this road — and don’t ask me the name of it — that passes a beautiful lake, and then climbs a hill following a mountain stream with about six little waterfalls on the way.
It was a wonder to behold, but we still had no idea where we were.
At the top of the hill, as luck would have it, there was an access entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway. I’ll be honest. I was lost, although I would never have admitted that at the time.
That was one of those “Oh sure, I meant to do that” moments.
And in this case the journey was better than the destination. That little road was amazing, and I felt a little like Daniel Boone because I was blazing a new trail, at least for me.
“My new hobby for the decade”
Sometimes our Anything Can Happen Day excursions revolve around recon missions. Lynn wants to check out a campground 100 miles away that looks cool online, and then we discover 10 new things we’d never seen before along the way.
Sometimes I want a sandwich, banana pudding, or some loaded baked potato salad from Yoder’s Amish Deli in Bulls Gap. So, we’ll take off in some odd direction around noon with the goal of reaching Yoder’s before they close at 5 p.m.
Recently, “Anything Can Happen Day” morphed into my new hobby for the decade.
The past couple of decades have been dedicated to one specific hobby. During the 2010s I was making documentaries. During the 2000s I was racing cars.
I think the 2020s are going to be my “It’s Anything Can Happen Day” decade.
To make it official, since January I’ve started Vlogging (Video Blogging) our adventures, and to date we’ve completed four.
Four adventures already ‘in the can’
On Jan. 23, Lynn said she wanted to explore a campground in Cosby, Tennessee, near a small waterfall, and on a whim I decided to capture our experiences on video. As usual, we made several side excursions, including visiting three campgrounds, a state park and the Foothills Parkway.
I also stopped to film a wood carver shop that had amazing sculptures displayed at the road. I’d almost finished filming when I saw the sign stating, “No photography without permission.”
Oops. Sometimes it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission.
On Feb. 6, we took a ride through Hawkins County, pointing out some of the historic sites while en route to Yoder’s.
On Feb. 12, we went to our friends Michael and Anita Bright’s house in Hiltons so I could take photos of sheep and eggs for two stories that later ran on the Times News Saturday Agriculture Page. Afterwards we explored Carter Fold, stopped at a historic cemetery in Bristol, Virginia, and then visited the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
And then on Feb. 20, we went to visit Otis and Kathy Eldridge’s “Memory Lane” near Rogersville, which was more of a catching up with old friends day. That day has produced three videos: a quick self-guided tour which took place because I was early and Otis and Kathy were finishing up their lunch; an interview with Otis in the old diner; and then Otis led us on a tour of the grounds.
Spoiler alert: Otis broke two major news stories while I was visiting on Feb. 20.
First, he plans on building a saloon on “Main Street” where the Goodyear sign is currently located.
Second, he talked like he would like to someday revive the old Memory Lane Car Show that attracted as many as 1,000 classic cars and 10,000 spectators on the Saturday before Memorial Day back in the 2000s and early 2010s. Not this year, obviously, because of the COVID, but it’s back on the table potentially for future non-pandemic years.
Meanwhile, I have no plan for the next “It’s Anything Can Happen Day” excursion. That’s the whole idea.
All I can say for sure is the trip will be documented on video. That way, if we get lost and they find our bones years from now in some dead-end holler, our deaths won’t be a total loss.
It will make an interesting YouTube video.