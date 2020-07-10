During the summer months, flowers seem to be blooming all around us. Some of our neighbors might even be inspired to start gardening on their own. Besides being a very rewarding hobby, building a garden has enormous benefits for individuals, communities, and the environment.
When you plant a garden, those plants and flowers will take in the carbon dioxide in the air around them and release oxygen. What a great and simple way to improve our air quality! Your garden can also help local insects and animals that play vital roles in our environment. Bees and pollination are an important part of the life cycle of plants, so be kind to bees if they start to buzz around your gardens.
Where gardens are concerned, there is usually talk of fertilizer. If you have ever used fertilizer in your garden, you probably have noticed the smell that comes with it. This is due to fertilizer being made from cow droppings. Since manure is such a good fertilizer, some may wonder if your pet’s poop could be used for the same purpose. However, this is not the case, as pet waste often contains bacteria and parasites that could be harmful to the soil. You should always follow the “poop and scoop” motto where pet waste is concerned.
It’s always good to make sure once you have picked up any pet waste that you are also disposing of it properly, even around the garden. You can tie it up in a bag and throw it into the trash or flush any un-bagged pet waste down the toilet. Do not drop any pet waste into storm drains. Taking care of pet waste isn’t just the courteous thing to do for your community. It also has an environmental impact. When pet waste is not properly disposed of, it can cause significant water pollution if carried by rain into nearby water sources or storm drains.
Luckily, gardening can help keep our communities clean, too. The plants and mulch in gardens help to hold soil in place to reduce the amount of sediment running off into waterways, roads and drains. Plus, once your flowers start blooming, the whole neighborhood can enjoy their beauty. With so many benefits, why not give gardening a try, neighbors?
