KINGSPORT — Fairy tales are often told to young children to instill a sense of adventure, to promote imagination, and to develop the foundations of love and morality.
Not many relate the fantastical stories to reality. Yet Ida, 96, and John Buchanan, 98, have been writing their own storybook for more than seven decades.
They will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.
Ida met her future husband while living on the dazzling isle of Capri in southern Italy, where she was born and raised. The two met at a U.S. Army base where John served in the spring of 1946 while Ida was playing a game of ping-pong.
“When he walked through the doors, I thought to myself that he was going to be my man,” Ida said. “He looked so handsome in his uniform. I just knew it.”
Ida has a spirited, outgoing personality that breathes light wherever she goes. That’s the opposite of John, who has the manner of a valiant soldier, reserved and composed.
John swept the most beautiful woman in Capri off her feet when she accepted his proposal.
In February 1947, Ida made the voyage to America to join her beloved. While on the vast open ocean, however, she developed appendicitis and had to forgo emergency surgery. Not only did Ida face health issues, but a storm delayed the trip to New York by three days.
John waited anxiously at the port, scrambling to find Ida. Finally, after searching every inch of the ship, he reunited with her in the infirmary. Despite her weak condition, Ida beamed and sighed when she saw him after so much time apart.
After the tumultuous Atlantic crossing, Ida faced another obstacle to her soon-to-be marriage.
“John and I, we called a minister to come and marry us, but the Baptist refused. He claimed that the differences between us were far too great,” Ida said. “But we finally found another minister, much more worthy than the last. It took some time.”
The couple married on March 30, 1947, in Bakersville, North Carolina, and moved to Kingsport in 1949. They’ve taken many trips to Capri, reveling in the sparkling waters of the Mediterranean and breathing the flower-scented air that surrounds the isle. Despite her scenic homeland, Ida believes America to be the most beautiful country in the world.
The couple have four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Ida said: “God has looked upon my family, and I can’t ask for anything more than that. My life has been beautiful.”