KINGSPORT — Zachary’s is a local Kingsport restaurant offering home-cooked food made from fresh, non-processed ingredients.
The restaurant, which has been a part of the community since 2000, is owned by Ethiopian native Yared Desalegn.
Zachary’s offers a variety of home-cooked dishes including burgers, steak and all-day breakfast featuring omelets, pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage.
Desalegn said one reason the restaurant is popular is because of how the food is prepared. For example, the burgers are made from fresh, never-frozen meat. They even grind their own beef for some dishes.
Desalegn also said he personally checks the ingredients of all the products they use to ensure that everything is made without any preservatives.
The restaurant also has space to host large parties.
Desalegn said their home-cooked style food sets Zachary’s apart from other restaurants in the area.
“We are friendly with everybody, and we keep to the home-cook style,” Desalegn said. “I think that’s what makes us unique.”
We asked Desalegn and the restaurant manager, Arlene Clark, the following questions:
A: Twelve years.
A: Home-style cooking, like mom used to make, it is very popular, and few restaurants have that kind of food.
A: In Ethiopia, where I am from, I went to school for hospitality and worked as a server in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., for high-end hotels. I taught myself how to cook in my own kitchen.
A: We provide an atmosphere like home. Often called by our customers their detached kitchen. We provide home cooking and treat our customers like extended family.
A: No.
A: We are a locally owned small business serving Southern-style home-cooked meals in a home-feel atmosphere. We focus on getting to know our customers, what they like and what they need.
A: An advantage of our establishment is the large back room that seats 65 people and is often reserved for groups, parties and meetings. A disadvantage is that we are located in a strip mall, sitting off the road just far enough to be overlooked.
A: Not very often; we are known for what we serve and how we serve it. It is the reason so many of our customers are regulars.
A: Honestly, we don’t use cookbooks.
