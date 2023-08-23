Food-MilkStreet-School Lunch

This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for a breaded chicken cutlet sandwich. Thin breaded chicken cutlets fry up in minutes and are terrific made into sandwiches or served with dipping sauces. 

Bologna sandwiches may be the easiest kid's school lunch, but it's not difficult to prepare brown-bag meals that parents can appreciate too. These chicken cutlet, pasta salad and chicken salad recipes come together with flavor-boosting ingredients in just about 30 minutes.

Thin breaded chicken cutlets fry up in minutes and are terrific made into sandwiches or served with a dipping sauce. To boost their flavor, mix whatever spice blend you have on hand into the breading before coating the chicken.





