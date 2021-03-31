March 31 is Whole Grains Sampling Day!
Whole grains are rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber to keep you fuller longer and promote a healthy digestive system. Include more whole grains in your eating plan by learning about what they are and how to find them in the grocery store.
What are whole grains?
Whole grains are made with the entire grain seed or all three parts of the grain: the bran, the germ and the endosperm. The bran and the germ contain most of the fiber, vitamins and minerals, and the endosperm provides starch, which our bodies break down for energy. Although each part is important, when grains are refined, they are stripped of the bran and germ. The endosperm, or starch part of the grain, is the only part left over. These products are often enriched with vitamins and minerals, but the fiber is lost in processing. It is recommended that we eat 25 to 38 grams of fiber each day, and that’s hard to do without consuming whole grains.
Where are whole grains?
Whole grains are found throughout the grocery store in whole grain breads and cereals, whole wheat pastas, brown rice, popcorn, oats and even in the baking aisle in whole wheat flour and whole wheat bread crumbs.
You may think it is easy to spot whole grains in the store, but looks can be deceiving. Even if a food looks to be whole grain or is made with whole grains, that doesn’t mean it is 100% whole grain. So, how do you know? Check the Nutrition Facts Panel and Ingredient List: whole grain foods typically have at least 2-3 grams of fiber. Also, the first ingredient in the ingredient list should say the word “whole” in it, such as “whole wheat flour” or “whole grain flour.” Ingredients are listed in descending order, so if whole grains are at the top of the list, then most of that product is made with whole grains. You can also look for the Whole Grain Stamp on food packaging.
On March 31, be a part of the celebration and #SampleWholeGrains!