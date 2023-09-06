The Reserve offers a unique, relaxing, safe environment with good food and captivating drinks.

Owner Jennifer Blankenship wanted to create a place where people could gather with their friends, listen to live music and drink a cocktail or a glass of wine.

The Reserve is a recently-opened cocktail lounge located in downtown Kingsport offering a myriad of drink choices, including wine, whiskey and beer. The mixologists behind the bar use their creativity to develop new and intriguing cocktails to pair with a small menu that includes a charcuterie board featuring an array of meats, cheeses, fruit and chocolate. The kitchen also serves a house-favorite 9-ounce filet with potatoes and asparagus and their dessert menu is highlighted by a raspberry cheesecake that patrons say "is to die for." In addition to food and drink, The Reserve offers great atmosphere. They have live music every weekend, as well as events like trivia and karaoke night. They also offer classes, including wine or cocktail classes and salsa lessons. Looking for a good night out, or a quick escape? Try The Reserve in downtown Kingsport (corner of Commerce and Center Streets) - you'll be glad you did.




