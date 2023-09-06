The Reserve offers a unique, relaxing, safe environment with good food and captivating drinks.
Owner Jennifer Blankenship wanted to create a place where people could gather with their friends, listen to live music and drink a cocktail or a glass of wine.
“When we moved to Kingsport a couple of years ago, we felt like Kingsport needed a place where you could go and have wine, whiskey, a cocktail or a beer with your friends while listening to live music and enjoying some good food,” Blankenship said.
The Reserve is a cocktail lounge located in downtown Kingsport. They offer many different types of drinks, including wine, whiskey and beer. They also have mixologists behind the bar who use their creativity to develop new and intriguing cocktails.
They also have a small menu with a charcuterie board that features an array of meats, cheeses, fruit and chocolate. They also have a 9-ounce filet with potatoes and asparagus and a raspberry cheesecake.
In addition to food, Blakenship said The Reserve offers a great atmosphere. They have live music every weekend, as well as events like trivia and karaoke night. They also offer classes, including wine or cocktail classes and salsa lessons.
Blankenship said they pride themselves on offering a great and safe environment for friends to gather and enjoy themselves.
We asked Blankenship the following questions:
Q: How long has your restaurant been in operation?
A: Our lounge has been open for three months.
Q: What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
A: We consider our nice, fun, social atmosphere one of our specialties, along with our large whiskey and spirit selection (largest in Kingsport). The Reserve filet (9 ounces) is also one of our specialties that we would like to be mentioned! We also offer cocktail, wine and salsa classes! We are also going to stream the UT football games with a delicious tailgate table! Oh, we also offer a selection of cigars as well! Karaoke is also part of our entertainment options. We also offer food and drink specials every weekend.
Q: What is your culinary education, and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
A: We really depend on Paige, our chef, and her expertise in the kitchen and our incredible bartenders for their expertise behind the bar.
Q: Why is your restaurant appealing to customers, and how do you maintain that ambiance?
A: We are appealing to our customers because we are a very safe and nice atmosphere where they can come alone or with a group of friends and enjoy unique, delicious cocktails, whiskey, wine, beer, live entertainment, and great food … hard to find all of that in one place elsewhere in this area. We maintain the ambiance through an incredible staff and live performers.
Q: Do you share recipes with your diners? If so, please share your favorite recipe.
A: If asked, we will share recipes, drinks and/or food. We also share drink recipes during our classes.
Q: How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
A: We feel we are different because of our wide variety of whiskeys and spirits, as well as wine and beer incorporated with live entertainment and our classes. From football lovers to wine lovers, there is absolutely something for everyone here at The Reserve!
Q: What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
A: Our advantage and disadvantage is our location. We are right in the middle of downtown on the corner of Center and Commerce. The location is great for visibility, but some are deterred by parking. However, there are several free parking lots located less than a block away. So really the only disadvantage we may have is that we are only open three days a week and we are so new.
Q: How often do you change the menu at the restaurant, and why?
A: We change parts of our menu seasonally, but we plan to offer food and drink specials every weekend. The Reserve filet will always remain on our menu.
Q: What’s your favorite cookbook?
A: "The Savory Cocktail Book" by Harry Craddock.