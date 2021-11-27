Whole grains are loaded with vitamins, minerals and fiber to keep you fuller longer and promote a healthy digestive tract and heart. If you want to learn more about whole grains and how to find them in the grocery store, plus how they relate to the popular term “gluten free,” keep reading below!
What are whole grains?
Whole grains are foods that are made with the entire grain seed or all three parts of the grain: the bran, the germ and the endosperm. The bran and the germ contain most of the fiber, vitamins and minerals, while the endosperm provides starch, which our bodies break down for energy. Although each part is important, many refined grains are made with just the endosperm. It is recommended that we eat 25 to 38 grams of fiber each day, but the average American only gets about half that, so losing fiber through our grains can be concerning.
Where are whole grains?
Whole grains are found throughout the grocery store in breads, cereals, pastas, brown rice, popcorn, oats and even in the baking aisle in whole wheat flour and whole wheat bread crumbs.
You may think it is easy to spot whole grains in the store, but looks can be deceiving. Even if a food looks to be whole grain, that does not mean it’s 100% whole grain. So how do you know? Look for the new Pick Well “Whole Grain” shelf-tag icon in Food City stores or when you shop online. These foods must provide at least half a serving of whole grains or at least 8 grams of whole grains per serving. Plus, the manufacturer must indicate whether the food is 100% whole grain on packaging.
What is gluten free?
Gluten is a naturally occurring protein found in wheat, barley and rye. Some individuals have a condition called celiac disease in which their bodies cannot digest gluten. These individuals should search for gluten-free grains that are also whole grain if possible. Look for the Pick Well "Gluten Free" shelf-tag icon for foods that must contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten.