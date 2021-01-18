ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School cafeteria manager Colby Wagoner told the Board of Education last week that school food service needs to have a motto like the Postal Service where come rain or snow, sleet or hail, or even a plague, they’re going to feed.
Although RCS has been mostly virtual for much of the 2020-21 academic year, “We haven’t stopped,” Wagoner told the RCS BOE during its Jan. 12 Zoom meeting.
“I want to publicly recognize our food service staff because they have been doing an outstanding job,” Wagoner said. “There are five food service staff: Judy Hawkins, June Collins, Michelle Davis, Debra Manis and Becky Way. Whatever has been asked of them they have done, and they have done more than what was asked of them.”
Wagoner also reported to the BOE that the school cafeteria and kitchen received another perfect score on its health inspection report that occurred earlier this school year.
“I think that makes seven or eight in a row,” Wagoner added. “In the midst of a pandemic, we’re the safest place there is.”
He added, “We have safely served 17,360 meals with five staff, so that’s a testament to how hard they work.”
Director’s evaluation
BOE Chairman Reed Matney told the board that he received the first director evaluations for J.T. Stroder from each of the board members and they were all favorable.
“During all the confusion and everything going on with the school now, he’s done a remarkable job,” Matney said. “I think that was echoed throughout all of the evaluations.”
Stroder was chosen in March by the BOE to be the next RCS director, replacing Rebecca Isaacs, who retired after nine years at the helm of the K-8 independent school. Stroder officially took over July 1.
Matney re-elected BOE chairman
On Nov. 3, Matney was re-elected to the BOE and Carol Gibson elected to her first term, replacing Todd Biggs, who chose not to seek re-election.
The Jan. 12 meeting was the BOE’s first in its new configuration, and Matney and Gibson were sworn in for their four-year terms by Rogersville City Recorder Glenn Hutchins.
On Jan. 12, it was also time to elect board officers. Matney was unanimously reappointed chairman of the BOE, and Scott Trent was unanimously elected vice chairman.