KINGSPORT — If you like local music and/or tomatoes, the Kingsport Farmers Market was the place to be Saturday morning.
Aside from being a venue for vendors of tomatoes and other produce, the market gave out five awards in a tomato contest, won by four young gardeners, since one of them won two awards. The market also marked National Farmers Market Week and hosted a performance by Lightnin’ Charlie (Dolinger) and his wife, Beth.
The tomato contest had been part of an annual tomato festival, although the Southern Appalachian Plant Society canceled its Homegrown Tomato Fest this year because of rising COVID-19 cases.
However, Farmers Market manager Kristie Leonard and Tracey Edwards of the Downtown Kingsport Association said the contest continued with sponsorship of the city of Kingsport with help from the Farmers Market. Winners got a blue ribbon, certificate and Farmers Market t-shirt.
The winners in the tomato contest, which Alderman Darrell Duncan helped judge, were:
• Luther LaFollette of Kingsport, who won in both the Ugliest and Prettiest categories. “I don’t know,” said the Jefferson Elementary School student when asked how he got the best-looking and worst-looking winners in the same contest. His grandfather, Jim LaFollette, said the ugliest was a Cherokee Purple and the prettiest a Mr. Stripey, both traits for which he said those respective varieties are known.
• Katie Harrison of Blountville, who will be a Holston Elementary School student in Sullivan County when school resumes there Monday, won in Best Dressed with an entry festooned as a Fun Fest hot air balloon.
• Branson Lafollette of Hawkins County won in the Largest category with a tomato that was more than a handful. He on Monday will be an eighth-grader at Surgoinsville Middle School.
• Harlie Statzer of Holston Elementary earned the Most Bizarre distinction. Her tomato had a nose on top.
Contestants in the Best Dressed or decorated category could bring their tomatoes from home already fixed up, or they could decorate them at a decorating station at the event.
Before Lightnin’ Charlie and his wife performed, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull read a proclamation recognizing National Farmers Market Week as Aug. 1-8 in Kingsport. Shull said the national annual economic impact of farmers markets is $9 billion.
Despite questions from the audience about Shull singing, he declined, but he did dance with a bystander during one of the songs. In addition, Lightnin’ Charlie and Beth took requests.
The market is at the corner of Clinchfield and Center streets and is open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays from April through November.