Sister's Cravings was founded three years ago today when two women wanted a lifestyle change from their old unhealthy eating habits to adding more fruits and vegetables into their diets.
They noticed that other towns had juice bars and smoothie bowl restaurants that allowed people to eat healthy quickly and on-the-go. Seeing a need for this in Kingsport, they jumped right into it.
They say they have grown their menu and their marketing as their business has matured, and the evidence surrounds them. Now, they have so much to offer it seems even a picky eater would leave satisfied.