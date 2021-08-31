By J.H. OSBORNE
KINGSPORT — On average, 15.9% of people living in the eight counties served by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee are food insecure. And one in four children in the region don’t know where they’ll get their next meal.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull shared those statistics on Tuesday as he joined Second Harvest officials, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn. 1st District), and a representative of U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) in celebrating Hunger Action Month, which begins today.
Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, said this September marks the 14th annual Hunger Action Month. This year’s theme is “Food shouldn’t be an impossible choice!”
“September is always very important to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and very important to all the other food banks in the national Feeding America network,” Chafin said. “During this month we will work to inspire people to take action and raise awareness.”
Chafin said the number of individuals and families in our region who don’t have enough food rose during the pandemic, has decreased some, but is expected to rise again.
“Before COVID, we were serving on average 40,000 to 45,000 individuals a month. That number increased to 55,000 individuals. We’ve seen that number drop, but now we anticipate that number will increase again because children are at home. We know many children are at home right now isolating,” Chafin said.
While the whole of September is Hunger Action Month, Sept. 17 is considered Hunger Action Day, Chafin said.
“We hope you will take time that day to do something that will inspire, that you will hopefully get your neighbors and your community mobilized to help those that are hungry,” Chafin said, adding that in 2019, the most recent year of data available from Feeding America, the eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee had 81,000 people who were food insecure.
“That number continues to climb,” Chafin said. “We need to mobilize every member of our communities to get involved.”
Shull thanked Chafin and others who make Second Harvest run for their ongoing efforts since the organization began in 1986.
“It’s a real problem,” Shull said of hunger and food insecurity, noting it was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and by increasing food prices.
Shull read a proclamation from the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen declaring September as Hunger Action Month in the city.
“What we’re trying to do today is raise awareness for those families, not just children, I think elderly, too, anybody who has trouble feeding their family,” Rep. Harshbarger said, later noting no donation is too small — or too large.
Harshbarger said one of the most well-received and satisfying things she had done as a businesswoman was hosting a food drive in her pharmacy.
She said others might not know that’s an option for helping, and she encouraged people to consider heading up a food drive in their business, workplace, community, or school.
Michael Hensley, Upper East Tennessee field representative for Sen. Blackburn, said she has been working for a while on a bipartisan bill to help military families struggling with food insecurity.
Hensley said many Americans probably don’t realize there are food pantries that operate near U.S. miiltary bases to serve the service members struggling to feed their families.
One of the main organizations behind such pantries reported seeing a 400% increase in need for assistance from the families they serve during the pandemic.
“The last thing our service men or service woman need to worry about is putting food on the table for their families,” Hensley said on Blackburn’s behalf, noting another perhaps not well known fact: many low-income military families are excluded from federal food assistance programs due to their housing allowance being counted against them.
The Military Hunger Prevention Act, sponsored by Blackburn and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) would remedy the situation.
Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee lists its mission as “to feed the hungry in Northeast Tennessee by securing and distributing food and engaging the community in the fight to end hunger through regional partnerships, programs, and education.”
An affiliate of the Feeding America Network of Food Banks, the nonprofit agency is the only food bank serving the eight-county region incorporating Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties.
The term “food insecurity” describes a household’s inability to provide enough food for every person to live an active, healthy life. Food insecurity is one way we can measure and assess the risk of hunger.