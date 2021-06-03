ROGERSVILLE — The restaurant location at 400 Park Blvd. has seen several establishments come and go over the years, but Pam Quinn believes she has the simple recipe for success.
Good food, good service, and consistency. And thick, juicy steaks.
On Tuesday, Quinn hosted a soft opening for Cowboy’s Steakhouse at the Park Boulevard location, which was most recently the Homestead Restaurant.
Cowboy’s officially opened to the public on Wednesday and will serve lunch and supper Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Quinn is known in Rogersville for starting the Tennessee Jacks restaurants, now with three locations, and before that the coffee and sandwich shop Javas and Cream. For the past year and a half, she operated the Amis Mill Eatery near Rogersville.
The Park Boulevard location was home to Prime Sirloin for about 20 years, followed by Sagebrush Steakhouse for about eight.
Since the departure of Sagebrush, however, what would seem to be one of the best restaurant locations in Rogersville has struggled to find a successful long-term occupant.
Homestead lasted less than a year, but Quinn said that’s not going to happen to Cowboy’s. She knows the secret to success in Rogersville.
“It starts with quality food,” Quinn said. “Quality product. We also have two wonderful chefs in my kitchen. One of them is from New Jersey, and he’s been cooking for a long time, and the other one has been with me for six years, and he’s been cooking for 40 years.”
They’re also focusing on serving homemade side items like coleslaw, mac and cheese and soups. They do as much as they can from scratch.
There’s also a strong emphasis on service.
“I’ve got a lot of people who have been with me for six years, who started with me from day one,” Quinn said. “I’ve got a good crew of people, in the kitchen and my servers. We just all pitch in and work together, and I’ve got a great team.”
But Cowboy’s begins and ends with the meat.
“We’re going to specialize in only doing USDA choice steaks,” Quinn said. “We hand cut. They’re never frozen. We also have appetizers. We have some seafood options: crab cakes, shrimp, salmon. We have a lot of other options, and we also have a salad bar at lunch and dinner.”
She added, “My passion is to make sure that the food is really good. That’s what I care about. I just want somebody to tell me that was really delicious.”