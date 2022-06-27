  • By KRISTIN THORNELOE kthorneloe@timesnews.net

Owner Matt Shy needed to find other ways to keep his garden and grill running amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, so he took a new route in creating a sauce and rub line through growing his own peppers.

Bristol Gardens and Grill opened as a place where locals and travelers alike could sit down for a "farm to picnic table" meal, meaning the food is locally grown and raised and the prices are affordable.

As the coronavirus shut down social life, owner Matt Shy had to think of other options to keep his passion alive. That is how his role of growing peppers came to be.

He started increasing his crop on the same land that the restaurant sits, and now he has many different varieties of peppers that he uses to create sauces. These sauces are sold at the register, and anyone can buy.

