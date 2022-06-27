Bristol Gardens and Grill opened as a place where locals and travelers alike could sit down for a "farm to picnic table" meal, meaning the food is locally grown and raised and the prices are affordable.
As the coronavirus shut down social life, owner Matt Shy had to think of other options to keep his passion alive. That is how his role of growing peppers came to be.
He started increasing his crop on the same land that the restaurant sits, and now he has many different varieties of peppers that he uses to create sauces. These sauces are sold at the register, and anyone can buy.