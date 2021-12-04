With the holiday season upon us, you may be wondering how you can work toward your health goals while still enjoying the food and festivities of the season. While many of us are looking to make positive health changes, remember that a healthful eating pattern is one that is balanced and sustainable. So, you should definitely enjoy all of your favorite holiday foods! However, if you are looking to add nutrients or lighten up some of those classic recipes, look for the Dietitian’s Pick shelf-tag program in Food City stores and online.
A dietitian is a health professional who is a food and nutrition expert. They have extended education and specialized training and can teach you how to promote your health, and prevent or treat disease through food. So, you can trust a dietitian for expert nutrition advice.
The Dietitian’s Pick shelf-tag program is a part of the Food City Pick Well program, which was released last month in stores and online. The Pick Well program includes important claims about foods designated right on the shelf tag or online including Heart Healthy, Carb Aware, Low Sodium, Whole Grain and No Added Sugar. Plus, there us a Gluten Free tag for our customers who have celiac disease or a sensitivity to gluten.
Dietitian’s Pick has the most stringent criteria out of all of the claims in the Pick Well program. Items in Food City stores that receive the Dietitian’s Pick shelf tag must meet the Food and Drug Administration’s criteria for a “healthy” food, meaning the nutrients in these foods support health and help to prevent nutrition-related disease.
Foods that have the Dietitian’s Pick shelf tag contain less sodium, total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and added sugar. Plus, they contain more nutrients overall including vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber and whole grains. These nutrients can help support your immune system, promote health and prevent disease.
So, take a walk through the Food City aisles and look for the Dietitian’s Pick shelf tag on your favorite foods for nutritious options that can help you get one step closer to achieving your health goals through the holiday season!