In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl, arranges carrots in the produce aisle at the grocery market where he works in Lake Grove, N.Y., after getting vaccinated against coronavirus earlier in the day. The German grocery chain is offering a $200 financial incentive all workers who get vaccinated against COVID-19. Lupo, a Lidl supervisor who fell ill with the virus in March, was elated to get his first vaccine dose. "I never ever want to get COVID again, or see anybody else get it," said Lupo, 59.