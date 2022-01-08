The holiday season is fast-paced and fun, but after it’s over, many of us focus on self-reflection to get ready for the new year. With a new year comes renewal of body and spirit, often leading to New Year’s resolutions related to lifestyle changes. It is estimated that just 8% of individuals who make resolutions actually follow through with them. Let’s be a part of that 8% this year! Keep these tips to keep in mind when setting your resolutions:
Focus on One Thing at a Time
While we all may have multiple areas we would like to improve, focusing on one goal can help you better ensure success. Make sure the goal that you make is a SMART one: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-based. For example, if your overarching goal is to eat healthier in 2022, choose something specific to work on to help you achieve that goal. For instance, start by setting a goal to eat at least one serving of vegetables at dinner each night. Give yourself a time frame to complete this goal — typically about 30 days to set a lasting habit. Once the first goal is incorporated into your lifestyle, choose another goal such as adding a serving of fruit to breakfast. A culmination of small changes leads to an even bigger change in the long run.
Keep Yourself Accountable
A huge aspect of achieving and sustaining goals is accountability. Find someone who has a similar goal to encourage you to keep your own. Even if your goals are different, recognizing and utilizing social support leads to more successful, long-term behavior change.
Recognize Your Success
Giving yourself a pat on the back every now and then can help motivate you to continue on your self-improvement journey. A good way to keep track of your success is to write down your goals in a notebook, on your phone, or online and add updates as you meet each small goal. Write down your feelings or thoughts associated with the changes you’ve made as well as concrete milestones such as improved labs, inches lost or muscle gained.