Warm weather and longer days can inspire some new ways to focus on wellness. Try a few of these tips to feel your best this summer.
Seasonal picks
One of the best things about summer is the abundance of produce in season. From berries, melon and stone fruit to summer squash, cucumbers and tomatoes. There is no shortage of fresh options offering peak flavor and nutrition by enjoying in-season. When shopping, look for locally sourced ingredients and aim to make half your plate fruits and vegetables.
Here are some favorite ways to include more seasonal produce:
— Berry yogurt parfait perfect for breakfast
— Cucumbers and peppers with a cool dip at snack time
— Sautee zucchini and squash with olive oil and garlic for a simple side dish
— Slice watermelon for a sweet treat
— Try tomatoes with mozzarella and basil
Serve more seafood
The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends adults eat at least two seafood meals or about 8 ounces of seafood weekly. Different types of seafood offer a wide range of nutrients. Various fish provide zinc, iron, choline, iodine, selenium, vitamin D, vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids that provide health benefits. Try shrimp scampi, shrimp tacos, grilled tuna steaks or simple buttered fish filets to get your weekly recommended serving.
Pack a picnic
Take time to plan an outdoor family meal by packing a picnic. This can be a great option to decrease screen time, get a dose of vitamin D from the sun, and enjoy the beauty of outdoors. Aim to balance your picnic basket with more fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Try packing fruit salads and sliced vegetables, and swap for whole-grain bread, wraps or pasta.
Stay hydrated
Hydration is always important, but especially in hot and humid weather. Thirst is your body’s way of telling you it’s dehydrated. Drinking coffee, tea or soda can naturally dehydrate. Try to balance water between other beverages. If spending time outdoors, try to consume foods that naturally contain high amounts of water. These foods include cucumber, tomatoes, green peppers, cauliflower, iceberg lettuce, watermelon, star fruit, strawberries and cantaloupe.