Fall Leaves

Here is a pretty picture of some fall leaves in my backyard at sunset!

 EMILY STEWART estewart@timesnews.net

Fall is my favorite season by far. At the smallest feeling of an autumn breeze, I run to grab big fluffy socks and sweaters, quickly forgetting that it will be at least 80 degrees a few hours later.

While I have to let go of the fall clothing for now, no force can keep me away from the fall flavors. The apple, the chai, the pumpkin and cinnamon, all of them.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video