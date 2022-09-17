Fall is my favorite season by far. At the smallest feeling of an autumn breeze, I run to grab big fluffy socks and sweaters, quickly forgetting that it will be at least 80 degrees a few hours later.
While I have to let go of the fall clothing for now, no force can keep me away from the fall flavors. The apple, the chai, the pumpkin and cinnamon, all of them.
Baking is a great stress-reliever for me, so combining my love for autumn and making yummy things is an excellent combo. So, in the spirit of fall-that-is-not-quite-here-yet, I thought I would share some of my favorite fall treats, and some that I hope to try this season.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
Beginning with a favorite, these pumpkin muffins are a fall staple in my family. They are not too sweet and (relatively) easy to make. They are also incredibly versatile, and can work as a snack, a dessert and a satisfying fall flavor.
If I had any complaint, it would be that sometimes the chocolate chips can be a little overpowering, but that is an easy fix. But otherwise, these muffins are the bomb.
Lastly, one of my goals this autumn is to make my own pumpkin pie from scratch. I have never really been a pumpkin pie fan, but I am determined to become one this fall. Making one myself could be the key.
The filling is relatively easy to make. Homemade pie crust is optional, of course, but I at least want to try to make my own. If it crashes and burns, oh well. I will keep trying.