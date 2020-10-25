The Shoney's in Kingsport has closed, but try JoAnn's strawberry pie

Update: the Shoney’s on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport, did, in fact, close it doors for good. As rumored, last Sunday was apparently its last day of operation. By midweek the marquee sign out front said “CLOSED” and indicated furniture and fixtures were for sale.
Last week I mentioned “Shoney’s World Famous Strawberry Pie” (so touted in old advertisements I found), enjoyed by many of my friends and family members over the years. I also mentioned homemade versions of the pie, specifically my friend Vicki Cooper Trammell’s memories of her mom, JoAnn Hall, attempting to make strawberry pies similar to Shoney’s.
I could relate to Vicki’s memories of homemade versions of the pie. I remember members of my own family bringing their own take on the pie to cookouts at Eastman Cabins or out on Duck Island. “Copycat” recipes abound in church and community cookbooks, especially those published in the 1970s and 1980s.
After last week’s column had gone to press for our print product, I went grocery shopping for the ingredients to try the recipe Vicki attributed to her mom. And then I made two pies.
I was able to add that recipe to my column online, but it didn’t make it into the newspaper for our print readers. So, here it is, along with a photo of the result of my effort to make strawberry pie.
JoAnn’s Strawberry Pie
Ingredients:
• Two store-bought frozen 9-inch deep-dish pie crusts.
• 2 pounds of fresh strawberries.
• 3 cups sugar.
• 3 cups water.
• 6 tablespoons cornstarch.
• 2 small boxes strawberry gelatin.
• Whipped topping (I used Reddi-wip in a can, JoAnn used Cool Whip).
Directions:
• Defrost and bake pie crusts, according to directions on package, remove from oven and cool.
• Blend 6 tablespoons of constarch into 3 cups sugar. Place in a medium saucepan and add 3 cups of water. Bring to a slow boil, over medium heat, stirring frequently, until glaze thickens and rolls slowly from spoon.
• Remove from heat and immediately add two small boxes strawberry gelatin. Stir vigorously until gelatin is well dissolved.
• Place saucepan into a large bowl of ice and stir slowly until glaze cools and begins to “set up.”
• Spread a thin layer of glaze inside each pie crust. Distribute cleaned, hulled fresh strawberries between the two pie shells. (Some recipes call for using whole berries, tips up. JoAnn said slice or chunk your berries however you want, especially if you’ve had to cut out bad spots. I followed JoAnn’s rules.)
• Pour and spoon cooled glaze over the strawberries. (I shook each pie a couple of times to try and get the glaze to settle evenly around and under the sliced berries.)
• Refrigerate 2-4 hours. Top with whipped cream before serving.
Note: I had about a pint of glaze leftover. At first I thought maybe JoAnn had really deep pie pans. But someone pointed out to me that I had made pies with level tops, and suggested “mounding” the glaze near the center of the pie would have made a prettier shape and used more glaze. I have not tested this theory. Instead, Mom and I just snacked on the leftover glaze after we ran out of pie. I think the glaze would be a good topping for cheesecake or ice cream, and had potential as a filling between layers of cake. I also think the glaze recipe could clearly be used with flavors other than strawberry.
Enjoy!