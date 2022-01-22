Jan. 24 is a day to celebrate the delectable nut spread, peanut butter. Whether you prefer smooth or crunchy, peanut butter is a food staple enjoyed from adolescence to adulthood.
Peanuts have been utilized in cooking for centuries. The peanut evolved into the convenient jar brands of peanut butter that we know and love in 1895, credited to Dr. John Kellogg, who patented the peanut butter production process. Original recipes steamed the peanuts, which resulted in a different flavor and texture than the roasted varieties we enjoy today.
Peanut butter became a household staple after being rationed to the Armed Forces during World War I and II, which prompted the launch of popular store brands. Peanut butter accounts for about half of the U.S. edible use of peanuts. It takes 540 peanuts to make one 12-ounce jar of peanut butter. The typical store-bought peanut butter contains salt, sweeteners and oil emulsifiers to impact texture, taste and preservation.
Peanut butter is a powerhouse of nutrients including vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, folate and niacin. Typically attributed to be a quick protein alternative, it is a calorie-dense food with more than 70% of calories from fat. The good news is peanut butter is chock-full of omega-3 fatty acids and primarily composed on unsaturated fat, so the 2 tablespoon serving is a convenient, delicious better-for-you option. While typically enjoyed between two slices of bread, peanut butter is a versatile way to get flavor and nutrients into meal and snack time. Below is a sweet snack treat made from America’s favorite spread:
Chocolate Peanut Butter Hummus
1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed well
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
3 tablespoons milk
2-3 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon salt
Combine all ingredients into a food processor and process until completely smooth. Add a little more milk if necessary, to create a smooth consistency. Taste and adjust sweetness by adding honey. Serve as a quick snack with carrot sticks, celery, graham crackers or apple slices.
