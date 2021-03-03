Nutrition and sleep play an important role in health. This relationship is complex and often ignored. Not only can nutrition influence quality of sleep, but getting enough sleep is also associated with maintaining a healthy body weight. Being aware of this interaction can help us focus on a healthy eating pattern, getting more sleep, and living a healthier life.
How does nutrition affect sleep?
In general, consuming a balanced eating plan that includes all of the food groups, especially fruits and vegetables, can contribute to better sleep quality. Eating plans such as the Mediterranean lifestyle and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet have shown benefits for sleep, largely because they incorporate a balance of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein, fat) with an emphasis on vitamins and minerals from fruits, vegetables and plant-based proteins.
Nutrition recommendations for good sleep also include avoiding overindulgence in foods that we should limit such as saturated fat, added sugars and excess sodium. While meals that are high in carbohydrates may make you feel drowsy, frequent consumption of energy drinks and sugar-sweetened beverages is associated with poor sleep quality.
How does sleep affect health?
Most of us know that sleep is essential for proper body functioning by allowing the brain and body to rest and recover. Research shows that good sleep is actually just as important as nutrition and physical activity to a child’s health as well. Insufficient sleep is actually linked with increased risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. A theory for this connection is that inadequate sleep disrupts the hormones that regulate appetite, which can affect food intake. For kids, not enough sleep could lead to consuming bigger portions of food and increased snacking.
How to improve your nutrition and sleep
Sometimes when and what you eat prior to bedtime may affect how well you sleep. It’s a good idea to keep a diary in which you log how you feel along with your eating and sleep habits. This will help you recognize food groups you may be lacking and make any connections between the foods you eat and your sleep quality.