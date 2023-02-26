BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alluring aromas drifted through the blustery warmth of last Thursday afternoon. A food trailer, hitched to a late-model Dodge Ram pickup truck, was open for business.
Based in Kingsport, the Crafty Dog Co. set up shop for several hours in the parking lot of United Southeast Federal Credit Union on Bluff City Highway in Bristol, Tennessee. More than a handful of employees retreated to their desks laden with savory treats for lunch.
“I’ve wanted to try their food for a long time,” said Carrie Hicks, who works in accounting at United Southeast Federal Credit Union.
She was in line awaiting an order of The Felix, which is a Mexican street corn dog. It’s a jalapeño or cheddar bratwurst inside rolled dough made of wheat rice flour and fried golden.
“I got a cheddar brat,” Hicks said. “I got some fried pickles, too. I do like food trucks.”
When her order was delivered, her eyes widened at the sight of the immensely sized and lavished corn dog.
“It’s like a corn dog,” she said, “but a fancy corn dog.”
Brandon Douglas owns the Crafty Dog Co., which established last summer, the culmination of a yearslong dream. Housed in a trailer, its signage includes an animated dog in its logo. The dog is real.
“His name is Cooper,” said Douglas. “He’s a bernedoodle, which is a cross between a Bernese mountain dog and a poodle. One of our corn dogs, The Cooper, is named for him.”
All five corn dogs listed on the Crafty Dog Co.’s menu as of last Thursday are named for family dogs. There’s The Cooper, which is a panko-coated corn dog with sprinkles of sugar added. The Penelope comes coated in Lay’s potato chips. The Witten features a coating of nacho cheese Doritos. They’re Korean corn dogs, each of which feature wheat rice flour instead of cornmeal.
“You can make corn dogs a lot of different ways,” Douglas, 51, said. “We charge $8 for corn dogs, which includes any topping you want on it.”
They sell two specialty corn dogs. They include The Felix and The Freya, a pretzel pub corn dog, which is a cheddar brat laden with pretzel pieces topped with cheese and more.
“We charge $10 for our specialty corn dogs,” Douglas said.
They’re a mouthful. Upon first taste, fireworks of flavors fill one’s mouth. They’re delicious detonators.
“I’ve seen them at the food truck park in Bristol, but every time I was working,” said Caleb Gentry, a delivery driver for Amazon.
On Thursday, Gentry enjoyed a day off from work. He was en route to a day of fishing.
“I stopped here to get some money,” he said, “and saw them sitting here.”
Gentry did not delay. He wheeled his Ford pickup truck near the Crafty Dog Co. trailer before he visited the credit union’s drive-thru window. He spied the menu, ordered quickly and waited.
“I got The Witten and The Felix,” Gentry said.
Moments later, Douglas handed the freshly fried Korean corn dogs through the window to Gentry. As if he’d seen a bass fatter than a Goodyear tire on his line, Gentry’s eyes bulged at the sight of his day’s hearty lunch.
“They’re the biggest ones I’ve ever seen,” he said.
He couldn’t wait. He chomped into one of the savory corn dogs.
“It’s going to start blowing up,” Eric Wackowski, chief operating officer of the Crafty Dog Co., said of the business.
On Thursday, Douglas and Wackowski, who is Douglas’ brother-in-law, shared cooking duties. Douglas said they are in the process of adding a second vehicle, a full-fledged food truck, as early as summer. Stout and growing business warrants such an addition, Douglas said.
“We both have a passion for this,” Wackowski said. “When we hand the food out the window, see their eyes (go) wide and (they) go, ‘Whoa!’ it makes this even more enjoyable.”
In addition to the stars of their menu, Korean corn dogs, the Crafty Dog Co. augments their selections with multiple options and add-ons. They offer two all-beef hot dogs, one regular for $4 and the other a quarter-pound-sized delicacy or brat for $5. With toppings, which can include their own homemade chili, add a buck to the total.
“Everything we do is fresh and cooked on-site to order,” Douglas said.
One can also order a premium steak burger, which retails for $10. It’s made of a ground beef and prime rib blend. Sides include crinkle fries, loaded fries, Asian cole slaw, onion rings and fried pickles.
Be aware, Bristol. Look for the Crafty Dog Co. in the neighborhood much more often as time goes by.
“In my mind, Bristol is the growing area,” Douglas said. “It’s the place to be. We’re trying to get more exposure, trying to get our name out there more.”
Weather permitting, Douglas said they hope to continue setting up throughout most of the Tri-Cities for the rest of February and March. For instance, the Crafty Dog Co. will park on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Holston Rehabilitation and Care Center on Memorial Boulevard in Kingsport. Friday, Feb. 24, finds them at Walgreens on Bobby Hicks Highway in Gray.
Heads up, Bristol. The Crafty Dog Co. intends to park and cook at Friendship Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re still cutting our teeth,” Douglas said. “But, you know, this is my dream.”
Douglas stood beside the food trailer that he and Wackowski outfitted from the wheels up, outside to inside. From water pipes to paint to the Korean corn dogs, they created them all.
“I’ve wanted to do this for years,” Douglas said. “Yeah, this is my dream coming true.”