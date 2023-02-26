BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alluring aromas drifted through the blustery warmth of last Thursday afternoon. A food trailer, hitched to a late-model Dodge Ram pickup truck, was open for business.

Based in Kingsport, the Crafty Dog Co. set up shop for several hours in the parking lot of United Southeast Federal Credit Union on Bluff City Highway in Bristol, Tennessee. More than a handful of employees retreated to their desks laden with savory treats for lunch.

The Cooper corn dog from The Crafty Dog

Cooper, a pet bernedoodle who is the face of the Crafty Dog Co., oversees the corn dog named after him, a panko and sugar-coated Korean corn dog.
Owner Brandon Douglas with hot dogs The Crafty Dog vertical

Order up! Brandon Douglas proudly serves Korean corn dogs, made fresh and served appetizingly hot.
loaded fries from The Crafty Dog

Loaded fries come with Korean cole slaw, jalapeños and more.

