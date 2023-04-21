BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County commissioners and school board members came out to the former Blountville Elementary School Thursday afternoon for a commission reception for Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter.

Chuck Carter

Chuck Carter, Sullivan County Director of Schools Director-elect. He started working with retiring Director Evelyn Rafalowski March 27 and will become director July 1 after her June 30 retirement.

Carter went to work for the school system March 27 with retiring Director Evelyn Rafalowski will become director July 1 after her retirement June 30. West Ridge High School provided food and flowers for the event, with student ambassadors serving the food.

