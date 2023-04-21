Left to right, West Ridge High School Ambassadors Mary Herron, a senior, freshman Justin McKee and junior Andrew Lewis talk with Sullivan County Commissioner Jessica Means of Indian Springs after serving her West Ridge culinary arts-prepared food during a Thursday afternoon reception for Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter. The event was at the former Blountville Elementary School, which is being used as county office space.
Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter, left, talks with County Attorney Dan Street during a County Commission reception for the new director on Thursday afternoon. Behind them are West Ridge High School Principal Josh Davis and retiring Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Carter began work with the school system March 27 with Rafalowski and will become director on July 1 after her retirement June 30. She has worked more than 40 years for the county schools.
Left to right, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and county Board of Education chairman Randall Jones talk during a County Commission reception Thursday afternoon for Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter. The event was at the former Blountville Elementary School, which is being used as county office space.
Left to right, Sullivan County Commissioner and Board of Education member Mark Ireson talks with Trustee Angela Taylor Thursday afternoon at a commission reception for Director of Schools-elect Chuck Taylor. The event was at the former Blountville Elementary School, which is being used as county office space.
Sullivan County Board of Education member and County Commissioner Mark Ireson, left, of Colonial Heights, talks with West Ridge High School Ambassador Justin McKee during a reception for Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter. The event was at the former Blountville Elementary School, which is being used as county office space.
Left to right, Sullivan County Board of Education member Matthew Price and retiring Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski talk during a County Commission reception for Director-elect Chuck Carter. He began working for the school system March 27 along with Rafalowski and will become director July 1 after her retirement June 30.
Left to right, Sullivan County Director Mark Torbett talks with Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter during a Thursday afternoon County Commission reception for Carter. The event was in the former Blountville Elementary School, which is being used as county offices. Carter began work with retiring Director Evelyn Rafalowski March 27 and will become director July 1 after her retirement June 30.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County commissioners and school board members came out to the former Blountville Elementary School Thursday afternoon for a commission reception for Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter.
Carter went to work for the school system March 27 with retiring Director Evelyn Rafalowski will become director July 1 after her retirement June 30. West Ridge High School provided food and flowers for the event, with student ambassadors serving the food.
Carter is the former head of the Tennessee Department of Education's career technical education, as well as a former CTE director, principal and teacher in Hamblen County Schools.
County Mayor Richard Venable and Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones welcoming Carter and thanked Rafalowski for her more than 40 years of service to the school system, its students, faculty and staff. The former school building is being used as county offices.