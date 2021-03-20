Phillip “Tiger” Trammell is going to be the envy of a lot of people ... if this news doesn’t give him a stroke.
He’s already got a beautiful, loving wife. And now, Tiger’s going to get to sit at Skoby’s Table 15 anytime he wants. Breakfast, lunch, dinner. Whenever. That’s the envious part.
My worries about his health are due to why that’s possible.
If you read my last column, you’ll remember the table was on the market (on Market Street) for $2,350. After that article published, Tiger’s wife, Vicki Cooper Trammell, returned to Up Against the Wall Gallery and bought the table.
They’ll be using it in their kitchen, sans its two leaves except for large family gatherings.
I learned Vicki bought Table 15 when I got a photo-text from Lisa Anne Milhorn. It’s attached to this column, and shows Vicki sitting at the table between Lisa Anne and her husband. Mike Milhorn, with a “SOLD” sign displayed.
“I hope she bought me something, too,” I texted back.
“You’ll have to wait and see,” came the reply.
I’m still waiting.
I’m already trying to book Vicki’s kitchen for Mom’s birthday in August. The menu will of course include Skoby’s Creamed Corn, maybe some faux Curb Burgers, and Vicki can chill our pewter salad plates in the freezer for a bit. I’ll make Skoby’s House Dressing and Skoby’s Blue Cheese Dressing. Not because Mom wants them (she prefers ranch), but because I always used the house as a “base” and finished my salad-bar salads with a big dollop of the blue cheese.
I’ll drag out my last six tall, stemmed, “tulip” glasses that were used at Skoby’s throughout the 1980s for tea, soft drinks, frozen daiquiris, and “double” highballs during daily happy hour. We can use all the Skoby’s water glasses we’ve managed to snag at estate and yard sales. (I have three different versions, and I think Vicki has at least a fourth style.) I have a “Skoby’s World” ashtray with the globe logo and a book of globe-shaped matches.
I can surely find enough vintage calico fabric to run up enough napkins. And we can fill small crocks with port wine cheese, served with a scoop of butter and a basket of mixed crackers. Melba toast is a must. Sesame rounds, too.
Lisa Anne said a constant stream of former Skoby’s employees and customers has flowed through Up Against the Wall since my last column let the cat out of the bag (or the clowns out of the bar, perhaps) that she has so many Skoby’s pieces there.
One was Andy Taylor.
Andy’s next move was to call Vicki and ask when he could grab a bite at Table 15. She told him anytime. I said me too.
A day or so after I got that text from Lisa Anne, I dropped by Berry’s Pharmacy to grab a couple of greeting cards and had the luck to find Jennifer Berry NOT in the middle of a phone call. She said Table 15 was the site of one of her most memorable experiences while working at Skoby’s while we were in college.
“Remember those big, stemmed glasses they used back then? For tea?” Jennifer asked. “I was in training with (a male waiter who shall remain nameless herein). It was my first day training on the floor to wait tables. We had Table 15. A party of six, all dressed up. He took their orders and as he turned in the food orders to the kitchen, it was my job to get their drinks out. Six iced teas. In those tall stems. So I go out trying to balance one of those trays like I’d been shown (she demonstrates arm raised, palm up) with those six glasses of iced tea. And right as I got to the table and started to lower the tray I dumped all six glasses of tea in the laps of two of the customers. It was awful.”
“Did they get mad?” I asked.
“No, they were extra nice and after drying off and getting the table wiped off they had their meal and kept telling me not to worry about it. I’ll never forget that. And that they left a $100 tip ... that I didn’t get a share of. (Male waiter) didn’t have to share because I was in training. But I know others would have shared, especially a tip that big. Merda would have shared it, I know.”
I didn’t tell Jennifer that I have six of those glasses. I didn’t want to give her nightmares. And I didn’t think about this until just now, but I don’t remember Jennifer working as a waitress in Skoby’s Butcher Shop. I only remember her working in the Back Room, far from Table 15.
Vicki only has good memories of Table 15.
“I waited on Billy ‘Crash’ Craddock at Table 15,” Vicki said. “And Scott Glenn when they were here filming ‘The River.’ “
Craddock’s best-known hit was 1974’s “Rub it in.”
“The River,” released in 1984 was filmed in our area and the “they” here filming it included Glenn, Sissy Spacek and Mel Gibson, among others.
Vicki said the cast and crew often dined at Skoby’s.
“It wasn’t unusual for some of them to be in the restaurant on any given night,” Vicki said.
“Did they sit in the private rooms?” I asked.
“Not usually,” Vicki said. “They would just sit in the main parts of the restaurant. I specifically remember Sissy Spacek at Table 13 one night with a party of six ... and thinking how tiny she was. They all just acted like regular people. They didn’t act like they were special or different. One night Mel Gibson even heard one of the waiters talking about heading to the Seahorse as soon as he clocked out, and Gibson asked a few questions and then said he wanted to go check out the Seahorse and he followed them over.”
“Pics or it didn’t happen,” I said.
“We didn’t have cell phones back then and nobody was carrying their Kodak that night.”
I guess she told me.
And now, I’ve told Tiger.