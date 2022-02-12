February is Heart Month, which means it is the perfect time to shine a light on the ways in which our lifestyle might be helping or hindering our cardiovascular health.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. While certain factors such as family history and genetics can predispose us to a greater risk of heart disease, some factors in our control can mitigate that risk. Diet, exercise, smoking status, sleep and stress level all play a significant role in our heart health. A heart-healthy diet is one that balances a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, lean and plant-based proteins, and unsaturated fats.
Below are some heart-healthy foods to incorporate into your eating pattern on a regular basis:
— Fruits and vegetables. The benefits of a diet rich in fruits and vegetables for heart health has long been documented. This is attributed partly to their high fiber, vitamin, mineral and antioxidant content. Additionally, dietary nitrates in vegetables may help to reduce blood pressure. Certain vegetables, like dark leafy greens and beets, are especially high in dietary nitrates, along with a host of other heart-healthy nutrients. Try topping a spinach salad with beets and walnuts.
— Fatty fish. Oily fish and shellfish, such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring and oysters, are a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are not produced by the body, and therefore we must consume them in the foods we eat. Try replacing beef or chicken with a 4-ounce serving of oily fish two days per week to provide the recommended amount of Omega-3s.
— Whole grains. Whole grains such as oatmeal, whole-wheat bread, popcorn, barley, bulgur or brown rice have fiber. Fiber, specifically soluble fiber, binds with and removes cholesterol from the body.
— Nuts and seeds. In addition to being a source of protein, nuts and seeds also provide beneficial fiber and healthy fats. Walnuts and flaxseed, especially, are sources of Omega-3 fatty acids.
— Avocado. Avocado is an excellent source of fiber, monounsaturated fat, potassium and vitamins. Try replacing butter or mayonnaise with avocado or guacamole.