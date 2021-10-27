APPALACHIA — Health and food organizations in Southwest Virginia are collaborating with residents of the Inman section of Appalachia to strengthen its sense of community.
Wendy Welch, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Graduate Medical Education Consortium, said a combination of efforts by volunteer organizations is trying to improve community access to fresh foods and health education.
“We’ve been looking at the disconnect between doctors telling patients to eat better and the actual opportunities patients have to access cheap, tasty, nutritious food,” said Welch.
With a $20,000, 50-50 matching grant, GMEC joined Feeding Southwest Virginia, the Virginia Rural Health Association, UVA-Wise’s Pre-Professional Club for health sciences students and the Inman Baptist Church to start a range of community activities.
UVA Wise professor Tori Makal said the UVA Wise students have begun regular visits to the Inman Village community to host dinners with children’s activities and residents’ participation.
“The ultimate goal is to establish a community-building activity,” said Makal. “We hope that community groups will become self-sufficient, and we want students to learn humility and how to treat patients as people.”
From the food access side, Feeding Southwest Virginia already operates a mobile food market to bring fresh and frozen foods to communities that may not have ready access to supermarkets and fresh produce.
Appalachia’s last supermarket closed in 2019, leaving two convenience stores, a local discount store and a chain discount store in town. While those outlets sell some food, town residents have to travel to Big Stone Gap or Norton to shop at a supermarket.
Susan Cornett, Feeding Southwest Virginia’s mobile market coordinator, brought a team to the Inman Baptist Church on Tuesday with the organization’s Mobile Market truck. Equipped with freezer and refrigerator compartments, the truck brought a compact version of a supermarket to Inman.
“Besides fresh meats and produce, the market also brings items that may be hard to find without having to travel outside town,” Cornett said.
Shoppers can use debit or SNAP cards — no cash — to buy items. With COVID-19 concerns, the market uses a form that shoppers can check off items, and the market team fills orders from the truck compartments or bins set up on tables in front of the truck.
Cornett said her team also tries to stock items for diabetic shoppers — sweeteners, sugar-free snacks and condiments and other foods — and the market can also help low-income shoppers better stretch their monthly food budgets.
Jordan Laney, an educator and community organizer with the Virginia Rural Health Association, said Inman Baptist Church has made its building available during the market for shoppers to get out of the weather, while town officials have made the Inman Park pavilion available for a community cookout earlier this fall.
Laney said VRHA hopes to offer health education services and sessions in the community, including mental health first aid training, to improve access to medical services in the area.
“Transportation is a major hurdle for people needing services across Southwest Virginia,” Laney said. “We want to help improve that access.”
Cornett said she plans for another mobile market visit to Inman in late November, adding that community demand will help Feeding Southwest Virginia officials plan for regular service.