Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott published a list of charitable investments that she is making in nonprofit organizations across the U.S. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is included in this list of recipients.
“We are deeply grateful and honored to receive this gift and are making plans to ensure that the philanthropy entrusted to us will help our neighbors in Northeast TN who struggle to feed their families,” said Executive Director Rhonda Chafin. “Our goal is to not only provide access to nutritious food now but to address long term solutions to ending hunger.
“MacKenzie Scott’s investment in Second Harvest will help us in our mission to end hunger in Northeast Tennessee by continuing key initiatives which will provide the greatest impact in our mission to close the gap on hunger. We are thankful that Ms. Scott has recognized our efforts to help our neighbors in need.
“Ending hunger and its devastating effects is within our reach when we all come together and contribute to the solution. With this investment and the continued generosity of our faithful donors, we can end hunger.”
The gift announcement comes as Northeast Tennessee is in the midst of an unprecedented hunger crisis. Second Harvest has distributed over 13 million pounds of food to those in need since March, due to the effects of the pandemic which has greatly raised the need by 23% in Northeast Tennessee.
“Second Harvest is striving to meet the need in our eight-county region," Chafin said. "We request the community’s on-going support now and throughout the New Year as we strive to meet this unprecedented need with the looming food cliff with decrease in Federal and State CARES support.”
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has led the effort to end hunger in Northeast Tennessee since 1986 and is the only food bank serving the eight county region incorporating Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Its mission is to feed the hungry in Northeast Tennessee by securing and distributing food and engaging our community in the fight to end hunger through regional partnerships, programs and education. In addition to serving partner agencies, Second Harvest administers programs that directly benefit individuals and families at risk for hunger.