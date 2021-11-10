KINGSPORT — If you thought it was going to become a car wash, your odds of being correct just went up.
It appears likely the long-running speculation was spot on: a company that owns car washes now owns the former Rush Street restaurant property on East Stone Drive.
The deed transfer was recorded at the Sullivan County Register of Deeds Office at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a copy obtained by the Kingsport Times News, Rush Street owner Mike Feliu affirmed $1.6 million as the value of the property sold. That included two parcels that had been owned by Chicago Dough Company, Inc. (the original name of Rush Street).
The buyer: Boing US Holdco, Inc., which has a branch registered in Tennessee that state records show is recognized by an assumed name, Car Wash USA Express.
The general warranty deed's first page is dated Nov. 3, 2021 and states Chicago Dough Co., Inc., sold the property to Boing US Holco, Inc. (with a mailing address in Charlotte, North Carolina) for "the sum of $10 and for other good and valuable consideration in and paid by" the buyer.
Chicago Dough Company, Inc. President Michael Feliu signed the deed on Nov. 3, the same day he signed a second document swearing "the actual consideration of this transfer or value of the property is $1,600,000."
The register of deeds office recorded that same amount as the value of the transfer. A transfer tax of $5,920 was collected.
Tax appraisals on the two parcels involved a total $1.03 million, according to public information on the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury's website. The parcels are estimated at 1.15 acres (including the actual Rush Street building) and .42 acres (no improvements).
The deed's legal description of the property also recognizes easements on the land and several rights of way, including a 50-foot private right of way for ingress and egress at the southeast and south side of the property.
The deed transfer appears to have been sent electronically to the county deed office, according to a signed and notarized document with Wednesday's date.
Rush Street closed its doors for good on Oct. 14, after serving as one of Kingsport's premier dining spots for 41 years.