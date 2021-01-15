ROGERSVILLE — When they hit the streets of Washington, D.C., members of the Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment based in Rogersville have an edge like no other soldier on that mission.
They’ll be carrying with them goody bags prepared on Wednesday by the Rogersville based “Project Serve our Soldiers,” which provides care packages to Hawkins County soldiers on active duty.
Sgt. Alex Mowry was notified on Tuesday night that guardsmen based at the Rogersville armory were among those going on duty to help maintain order and a peaceful transfer of power before, during and after the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.
Upon being notified one of the first calls Mowry made was to Project Serve our Soldiers (PSOS) director Corki Weart to inform her that the orders just came down for them to go active.
Weart, who has been recovering from an illness, was unable to go “hands-on” with goody prep as she usually does. But, she was able to put out the call for volunteers to begin preparing care packages for the Rogersville soldiers.
By 11 a.m. on Wednesday, volunteers were at the Rogersville armory sanitizing tables and staging boxes of supplies for a makeshift Goody Bag assembly line.
PSOS stores non-perishable snacks at the armory for such unexpected occasions, but what they had on hand Wednesday wasn’t going to be enough.
That’s why another group of PSOS volunteers went to the store and purchased fresh fruit for soldiers to eat first before diving into the non-perishable snacks.
They filled 80 one-gallon freezer bags with apples, oranges and bananas, which is enough for each soldier from the Rogersville armory to receive two bags, plus a few extras.
PSOS also filled 80 one-gallon freezer bags with treats including peanuts, crackers, cookies, cheese-Its, Slim Jims, mints, hard candies, gummies, Lifesavers and gum. Each soldier will receive two of those as well, with a few extra bags.
“It is all to help supplement the burning of calories and give them comfort food to pick and choose from as they need a quick snack for an energy boost,” Weart said.
Mowry said he lets Weart know as quickly as possible when he finds out that they’re being deployed, but this time PSOS had to act especially fast.
“We’ve got a good relationship, and I understand her urge to help us, and we really appreciate it,” Mowry said. “I let her know when things change and something comes up. As soon as I found out, she found out. She and her volunteers had very little notice like us, but they still made it happen.”
Although snacks are greatly appreciated, Mowry said the item they were most glad to see in their goody bags was a pack of large baby wipes.
“As crazy as it sounds, we’re not going to get a shower, so we’ll be able to wipe ourselves down,” Mowry added. “In that situation there will probably be port-o-potties, but that stuff’s not going to be readily available. No hot water and soap, so even a baby wipe to clean your hands makes a big difference.”
Project Serve Our Soldiers will use up all of the remainder of our snack supplies as we packed for this particular emergency deployment to protect our nation’s government and their buildings,” Weart said. “We need money donations badly to buy supplies and I have been told it is going to be a very busy year of deployments.”
Tennessee National Guard press release
The Tennessee National Guard is preparing to send Soldiers and Airmen to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. scheduled for Jan. 20.
These Tennessee National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will be providing communications, logistics, food service and religious support. All units will support the District of Columbia National Guard as part of a task force of Army and Air National Guard members from across the country.
This mission to support the Presidential Inauguration in our Nation’s Capital will not impact our ongoing COVID-19 mission to support the Tennessee Department of Health with testing and the administration of the vaccine, nor our ability to support other missions within our great State -- this is why more than 12,000 Soldiers and Airmen wear the uniform.
The Tennessee National Guard received a request from the Department of Safety to provide Soldiers and Airmen to support the Tennessee Highway Patrol at the State Capitol.