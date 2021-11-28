Guess, off the top of your head, how many restaurants across our region that were open in 1975 are still in operation. Read on and I’ll give you the short (perhaps incomplete) list.
The closure of Rush Street Neighborhood Grill after 41 years of serving Kingsport and the surrounding region’s diners is, of course, a sad thing. Some folks seem surprised a “fixture” for so long would simply stop being there.
But 41 years is a long life for local eateries as far as I can tell. Last week I wrote about Fass Brothers’ Fish House, the in-the-grand-scheme-of-things fleeting chain that constructed an eatery at 1229 E. Stone Drive. The Fish House survived there, below eyesight to most motorists on “the Super Highway,” for no more than three to four years in the mid 1970s.
Research for last week’s column included flipping through the “dining” options listed in the “Weekender” section of the Times News from early 1975.
More than 100 restaurants were listed across the Tri-Cities region, including some establishments in Gate City, Church Hill, and other areas outside Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City. I had heard of many if not most of them. Memories of some resurfaced as I looked over the list.
In 1975, I would have been 12. That roughly coincides with when my family began eating out regularly, if not routinely (we didn’t pass that milestone until I turned 16). At 12 I had little input into what restaurants we frequented. I enjoyed them all. We ate a lot of meals at the Center Street Restaurant and the Mountaineer. Bonanza seemed to be at least a once-a-week thing.
The Center Street Restaurant is where I first ordered a chef’s salad, which to a 12-year-old seemed the height of gourmet dining. It was then and there that I fell in love with Thousand Island dressing. To this day, a chef’s salad is comfort food to me.
I’m pretty certain it was at Jack’s Restaurant where I watched my Aunt Ova stir her just-served cup of coffee with the handle of a spoon, holding the utensil by its “bowl.” Seeing my quizzical look, she explained, “I do that because I can’t stand the thought of how many mouths the eating end of a spoon has been in and wondering how well the dishwasher is working.”
“But you’re putting the part that’s been handled by everybody in your coffee and you don’t know how dirty their hands were or if they washed after they went to the bathroom,” I said, ending Aunt Ova’s enjoyment of her coffee, the spoon, and maybe eating out in general for a while.
About 40 or so of the 100 restaurants listed back in 1975 for Weekender readers were in or near Kingsport. The listings ran the gamut from fast food chains to local upscale dining.
Notable among the fast food choices (at least to me):
• McDonald’s had two locations in Kingsport (1620 E. Stone Drive and 2330 Ft. Henry Dr.), and one each in Johnson City and Bristol.
• Burger King had one location in each city.
• Pal’s had three locations, all in Kingsport: Revere Street, Lynn Garden, and Memorial Boulevard (across from J. Fred Johnson Park and the now-gone Tennessee Highway Patrol building, before that stretch of Memorial became part of Fort Henry Drive).
• Burger Chef was on Lynn Garden Drive (where Dairy Queen operates today), and Ray’s Kingburger was on West Center Street across from Cloud Park.
• Biff Burger had apparently shuttered its Kingsport location at the corner of East Stone and North Eastman, but it remained in operation in Johnson City.
• Hardee’s had one store at 1005 E. Stone Drive.
• Dairy Queen’s lone Kingsport location was also on Stone Drive, at Gibson Mill Road. Another DQ was in operation in Bristol.
• Orange Bowls were located in the Kingsport Mall and the Miracle Mall in Johnson City.
• Bell’s Henny Penny had locations in Bristol and Johnson City.
• Long John Silver’s had two locations in Kingsport (Stone Drive and Fort Henry Drive), and one in Johnson City.
• The Dipsy Doodle drive-in was at the corner of Fort Henry Drive and Moreland Drive. Chuck’s Drive In was at the intersection of Industry Drive, Center Street and Netherland Inn Road. The Dutch Boy Drive-In was in Gate City and so was the Campus.
• An A&W was open on Stone Drive in Kingsport. Woody’s was a Gate City staple and some would say offered a rite of passage, of sorts.
• Kingsport had Oakwood Cafeteria and LeRay’s Cafeteria. Johnson City had Rolfe’s Cafeteria.
Moving on to “sit down/full service” restaurants, Bonanza Sirloin Pit was located at 1108 E. Stone Drive, Western Sizzlin’ Steak House was on East Stone Drive as well, and Johnson City had a Ponderosa.
• Joe Gong Restaurant (no, not possessive, at least not in the Weekender in 1975) was on Fort Henry Drive.
• The Del Mar was at 808 E. Main St., the Jan Mar was at 114 Broad St., Jack’s was in Weber City, and the Mountaineer was in Church Hill.
• Peggy Ann Restaurant was on East Center, Shoney’s Big Boy was on Fort Henry Drive, and the Fountain Bleu was on West Center, as was the Center Street Restaurant.
• A block or so away, the Texas Steer Family Restaurant was in operation.
• Bassett’s had three locations: East Carters Valley, 400 W. Center St., and in the Kingsport Mall.
• Waffle House was open at 1700 E. Stone Dr.
• Pizza Hut had three locations in Kingsport (807 Lynn Garden Dr., 1616 E. Stone Drive, and 2329 Ft. Henry Drive), and one location each in Bristol and Johnson City.
• Greg’s Pizza was open in Johnson City.
• Hotels with restaurants included the Holiday Inn on Lynn Garden Drive and Ramada Inn at East Stone and John B. Dennis Bypass.
• Ridgewood was open near Bluff City.
• Peerless was in Johnson City.
• Skoby’s World was in Kingsport.
• The Parson’s Table had opened in Jonesborough.
• Pratt’s Barn was where it remains today. Ditto Lynn Garden Restaurant and Nick’s (although the latter is planning to move soon to a new building).
I’ve already listed more than I thought I’d include here. But by now, if you’ve read this far, you’re probably seeing a trend. With a few exceptions, and ruling out fast food altogether, a lot of restaurants have come and gone.
I have no idea how the “Dining” list was compiled for the Weekender section of the Times News in 1975, and it obviously wasn’t a definitive census of restaurants open for business at that time.
But it’s pretty extensive. And telling.
From my best consideration of the list, some of the restaurants that survive today are Campus Drive-In, Lynn Garden Restuarant, Nick’s, Pratt’s, and Ridgewood. There is a Dairy Queen in Kingsport, but at a different location.
Burger King on East Stone Drive might be at the same location, but I’m not sure. McDonald’s on Fort Henry and its next door neighbor Long John Silver’s each have been torn down and rebuilt adjacent to their original locations (basically, buildings and parkings lots switched places at each business, I think). Waffle House on East Stone Drive was similarly rebuilt.
Pal’s Revere Street and Pal’s Lynn Garden are still going, along with more than two dozen additional locations of the now-regional chain. That Memorial Boulevard Pal’s closed when the Eastman Road/Fort Henry Drive intersection was improved. But a “new” Pal’s Sudden Service now operates a stone’s throw away on Fort Henry Drive. The Memorial Drive location, I believe, was the first Pal’s to offer a drive-thru, and Pal Barger installed a telephone for motorists to use to place their order instead of having them yell into a speaker.
Hardee’s East Stone Drive location is still there. And Greg’s Pizza is still open in Johnson City.
I know I’ve surely missed some. And I’m sure you’ll let me know. All I ask is that wherever you choose to dine, think hard about which end of the spoon to put in your coffee.
