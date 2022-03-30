Spring has officially sprung, which means it’s the perfect time to refresh our menu with some seasonal spring produce. We are fortunate that modern agriculture allows us to enjoy a variety of nutritious produce all year round. While canned and frozen fruits and vegetables are excellent options, there are also many benefits to eating seasonally.
Eating seasonally simply means eating foods that are naturally harvested near the time of consumption. Fresh produce, when purchased in season, tends to be less expensive because it requires more labor and equipment to grow outside of season. Furthermore, seasonal produce is at peak flavor when grown in season, so it tastes the best! When focusing on foods in season, more produce is available at the grocery store that is grown closer to home. This reduces transportation time, thereby reducing environmental impact and increasing the potential nutritional value and bolstering the local economy.
While winter typically brings hearty dishes, spring has an abundance of light, crisp vegetables, fruits and herbs. See below for some inspiration for seasonal spring eats.
Asparagus — A good source of iron, fiber and folate, chopped asparagus makes a great addition to a spring pasta dish called Pasta Primavera (literally pasta with spring vegetables).
Tender greens — Arugula, spinach, chard and collard greens abound in spring months. These nutrient-dense vegetables are excellent sources of vitamin K and iron. Try as a base for a salad or mixing into a quiche.
Carrots — Known for being rich sources of vitamin A, carrots are a versatile vegetable that go great in soups, are great roasted as a side dish, or enjoyed with hummus as a crunchy snack
Strawberries — Try sliced strawberries on top of yogurt or cereal or top arugula with goat cheese, walnuts and strawberries drizzled with balsamic vinegar.
Herbs — Fresh herbs, like basil, cilantro, mint and parsley, are available all year round and are a great way to add flavor without adding extra sodium or calories. Try chopped fresh herbs in a salad, pasta dish or dips.
Cauliflower — An excellent source of folate and vitamin C, cauliflower tastes great roasted, pureed or mashed.