Ninety years ago, in 1931, Homer Longmire opened the first Blue Circle restaurant in Knoxville. His business eventually grew into a chain of 32 Blue Circles across the Southeast. But only one survives.
Located on the Bluff City Highway on the Tennessee side of Bristol, this lone Blue Circle sits between what was once a dental arts building and an old-style putt-putt course.
The Blue Circle chain is long gone. In 1966, Longmire sold his restaurants to Wometco, a company headquartered in Miami that once owned movie theaters and radio and television stations, including Asheville’s WLOS. A Michigan company took over the hamburger chain in 1974. A year later, it filed for bankruptcy.
Dating to the early 1960s, the Bristol Blue Circle was the holdout, kept alive for many years by Glenn Irwin, who sold bread to the Knoxville Blue Circles for Swan’s Bakery. June Marshall, his daughter, later ran the place along with her late husband, Mike. Then came a period of closure, before Mark and Debbie Sourbeer entered the picture.
Both of them were familiar with Blue Circle history. Mark grew up on the Virginia side of Bristol and Debbie on the Tennessee side. In addition to the Bluff City Highway location, there was once a Blue Circle on West State Street, just across the Virginia line.
So the couple knew all about the allure of small, square burgers dressed with mustard, pickles, and onions. But before they bought that last Blue Circle and opened it in September of 2019, they knew nothing about running a restaurant.
What they did know, however, was how to run a business. Mark had worked in scrap metals and recycling for 35 years, and Debbie operated a tanning salon. They also knew a lot about teamwork. They’ve been married for 41 years. Mark jokes that they met on the “hillbilly internet,” talking over their citizens band radios. Both of them feel right at home tending to this historic neighborhood restaurant.
“I had always wanted me a little restaurant,” Mark tells us.
There were a number of Blue Circles hugging roadsides in Northeast Tennessee during my youth. The one in Greeneville, my hometown, sat where the main post office is located now and was a prime gathering spot, where you ordered food by phone.
At today’s Bristol Blue Circle, ordering from the car is still a popular option, although a speaker system has replaced the telephones. Inside, there are eight blue counter stools and just a few tables. It’s a small and cozy place, where cooks, customers, and owners carry on constant conversations, often sharing their personal stories with total strangers. On our last visit, there were three police cars in the parking lot, a dependable sign of a good place to eat.
Those square burgers have quite a history. The White Castle company started serving them exactly 100 years ago after its founding in Wichita, Kansas. The cost of a White Castle burger was initially five cents, going up to a dime in 1929 and staying at that price point for 20 years. An old salvaged sign on the wall of the Bristol Blue Circle, probably from the 1960s, lists Circle Burgers, which are square, at 12 cents, with an extra five cents for a slice of cheese.
A year after White Castle’s debut came the Cozy Inn, a square burger shrine we once visited in Salina, Kansas. With the deepening Depression after the stock market crash of 1929, the diminutive, economical burgers found a secure place in American culture. Krystal was founded in Chattanooga in 1932, one year after the Blue Circle company.
And a word about terminology. The Blue Circle employees and patrons I grew up around never called these burgers “sliders.”
The Sourbeers follow the tried and true Circle Burger cooking technique. “We season them with pepper and salt and then add mustard, pickle, and onion as they’re cooking,” says Mark. “Then we flip them and put a bun on to incorporate flavor.” The Blue Circle griddle can accommodate 36 burgers. The final touch, and perhaps the most important, is to steam the whole sandwich.
The Circle Burger is the undisputed centerpiece of the menu at the Blue Circle, but you can get breakfast all day, and there’s a half-pound hamburger called the Daddy-O. In addition, there’s a line of submarine sandwiches, ranging from six inches to the two-foot Big Mama, with five meats and two cheeses.
“When Big Eddie’s Deli closed in Bristol, we talked to them and found out about the hot relish they had used on their subs,” says Debbie. “We use the very same thing.”
Homer Longmire’s original advertising slogan from 90 years ago was “A happy place for hungry people.”
At the last remaining Blue Circle, it’s still an accurate description.