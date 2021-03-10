March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to help us all shift and refocus on the importance of making informed food choices that lead to a healthy eating pattern. The theme this year is to Personalize Your Plate because we all have a food story, and the foods we grow up eating are often influenced by our family’s culture.
Eat a variety of nutritious foods every day
Fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins and dairy come in all shapes, sizes and colors. How those foods are paired together and combined is up to you. The nutrients in each food group perform different functions in the body. Healthy eating is all about balance and eating a variety of these nutritious foods daily.
Plan your meals each week
Planning your meals can keep them balanced and nutritious and help you avoid food waste. Do a fridge, freezer and pantry check before you head to the grocery store to see what you have and how it might be incorporated into your meals for the week. You don’t have to plan every single meal, but at least having somewhat of a direction with convenient options on hand can ensure you get your meal on the table in no time.
Learn skills to create tasty meals
Personalize Your Plate can also mean expanding your culinary repertoire. Try new flavors, foods and preparation methods to create exciting meals and avoid getting in a rut. Making delicious and nutritious meals doesn’t have to be complicated. Just do some experimenting, get the whole family involved in meal planning and food preparation, and find what works for you.
Meet with a registered dietitian nutritionist
March 10 is Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day! RDNs are health care professionals who are food and nutrition experts. An RDN can provide you with personalized nutrition care to manage your health conditions and help you reach your goals. Ask your doctor for a referral or email the Tri-Cities Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (tcandeatright@gmail.com) to connect with an RDN.