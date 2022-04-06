With warmer temperatures and longer days, now is a great time to enjoy outdoor activities. One thing that can be essential for staying active is fueling your lifestyle with the right nutrition. While this is unique for each person, there are some basic rules of thumb to keep in mind.
One major factor to staying primed for activity is prevent letting your energy tank run empty. Ideally you should aim to have something one to three hours before activity. A balanced meal is a great choice two to three hours before. It is generally best that anything consumed less than one hour before activity be blended or liquid, such as a sports drink or smoothie, to avoid digestion discomfort. The same concept applies for refueling after activity — aim for liquid rehydration immediately following, with the goal to eat a balanced meal or snack within one to two hours to provide nutrients for recovery.
When choosing what foods to consume, aim for a balance of carbohydrates and protein prior to activity. Your body's main source of energy is glucose, which is found in carbohydrate foods, such as fruits, cereals, grains, dairy products and starchy vegetables. Protein is the other essential pre-activity component. Protein has many important roles in our bodies and is a building block for body tissue, including muscles. Protein takes longer to digest than carbohydrates, so by pairing together this can help stabilize appetite and energy levels over a longer period.
Some quick, energy-rich snacks that pair protein and carbohydrates include Greek yogurt with berries, toast and boiled egg, yogurt and fruit smoothie, apple with peanut butter, or a handful of nuts and raisins. Try these options to help fuel your next activity.
