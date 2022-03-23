National Spinach Day is celebrated March 26. For most, spinach may conjure images of pumped-up Popeye. Since the popularity of the cartoon in the 1930s, Americans' consumption of spinach has continued to grow. It is estimated that most people consume 2 to 3 pounds of leafy, green spinach per year.
Unfortunately, you will not see the immediate muscle pump that Popeye experiences, but spinach is still a nutrient-rich food. Filled with essential vitamins and minerals, 1 cup of raw spinach is only 7 calories. Spinach provides calcium, magnesium, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin K, iron and folate. Although rich in iron, plant-based non-heme iron is not as readily absorbed by the body.
Spinach does provide more than 30% of daily recommended magnesium for 1 cup cooked. Magnesium is necessary for energy metabolism, maintaining blood pressure, and muscle and nerve function. Beta carotene provides the bright green color of spinach. Our bodies use beta carotene to make vitamin A, which is important for vision, immune function, and skin and bone health.
Here are some quick tips to incorporate spinach into your diet:
— The next time you whip up a fresh fruit smoothie at home, toss in a cup of fresh spinach. The spinach won’t affect the flavor of the smoothie and will add nutrients.
— Cooking up a rice- or pasta-based side dish? Toss in some fresh spinach during the final minutes of cooking.
— Have trouble getting your kids to eat more vegetables? Serve up some green muffins, packed with spinach. Prepare a traditional bran muffin or banana bread batter and add the fresh spinach right in — this works well to make in a blender or food processor.
— Include spinach in your breakfast. Spinach and eggs are ideal companions, and cooking your omelet or egg scramble with spinach is a great way to add vegetables to your morning meal.
— Brighten the flavor profile of spinach by preparing with garlic, onion, sesame, ginger, chilis, lemon, vinegar or nutmeg.
— Do not forget to add fresh, frozen or canned spinach greens to your grocery list to include some green goodness in your next meal.