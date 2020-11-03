Sullivan County voters approved liquor-by-the-drink by a nearly two-to-one margin, according to unofficial results from the Sullivan County Election Commission.
With all the county's precincts reported by about 10 p.m. (two hours after polls closed), the unofficial results showed 66.09% of voters who cast a vote on the issue voted "yes," and 33.91% voted "no."
The numbers: 24,110 to 12,372.
Only non-city residents of the county could vote on the referendum, as it permits only on-premise consumption of liquor by the drink at businesses located outside the cities.
The Sullivan County Commission voted earlier this year to allow voters the opportunity to decide the issue. The primary sponsor of the resolution to do so was County Commissioner Hershel Glover.
When he introduced the resolution, Glover said liquor-by-the-drink applications likely would be taken in early 2021 if voters approved the referendum.
Permits are issued by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, not the Sullivan County Beverage Board, which handles on-premises beer licenses.
County Commissioner Dwight King predicted a “major restaurant” for eastern Sullivan County and that a hotel aimed at Bristol Motor Speedway visitors and fishing and boating enthusiasts on area lakes would be a great market for alcohol sales.
Glover said revenues from the 15% liquor and mixed drink tax are collected by license holders, sent to the state, which divides it 50/50 between education and the locality where it is collected.
The 50% sent back is then itself split 50/50, with half going to county government's general fund and the other half going to local school systems, based on their proportional share of students. That means of every dollar from the 15% tax, the state would get 50 cents, the county coffers 25 cents and the other 25 cents would be split among county, Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City schools.