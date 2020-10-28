Halloween is just around the corner, a holiday with tricks, and most importantly, treats!
Halloween is a great opportunity to teach kids to enjoy special treats in moderation as a part of an overall healthful eating plan.
You may also find there are ways to make eating produce a not so “ghostly” part of your festivities and a fun way to introduce new foods into your child’s diet.
Have a plant this Halloween with these ideas for incorporating fruits, vegetables and other plant-based proteins into your spooky spread.
Get Creative with Fruits and Veggies
Get your kids involved in the meal or snack preparation by enlisting their help to create fruit and vegetable “treats” that provide beneficial nutrients as well.
Just a quick internet search will provide you with lots of great ideas like combining two apple slices with peanut butter and mini marshmallows or almonds that look like “teeth.”
Create “mummy” pizzas with tomato sauce and low-fat mozzarella cheese topped with shredded spinach or chopped peppers. Add mini and regular-sized chocolate chips to make a face on a banana “ghost.”
It’s easy to create your own, not-so-scary snacks using nutritious fruits and vegetables. Plus, if kids are involved in the preparation, they may be more likely to eat it!
Choose Plant-Based Proteins
Whether you are serving finger foods to your family or a full meal for Halloween dinner, incorporating more plant-based proteins is a convenient and budget-friendly way to get your meal on the table.
Use beans and lentils in dips and spreads to add thickness and protein as well. Nuts and seeds can add crunch and flavor to salads or side dishes or can be added to baked goods for more protein. You could also just go meatless altogether with beans, lentils, nuts and seeds or plant-based meat alternatives made from soybeans as the main course.
Give these “eerie” ideas a try with your family this year as you model overall balance and how to incorporate treats into a healthful eating plan. Remember to have a plant for a hauntingly healthy Halloween this year!